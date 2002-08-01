Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you know a big-time angel investor who can help youassimilate your company into the mainstream market? Do you know howto find a COO for your enterprise? How about the consultant whowould give you some of his valuable time if you had an introductionby a current client?

Many start-up business owners cannot envision all the help thatan advisory board could offer. Most of these informal groups ofadvisors can not only offer sound strategic insight and an overalloutlook on the business world, but also provide you with one of themost vital aspects of business success: contacts with importantindividuals and businesses.