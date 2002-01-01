Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Stick Your Neck Out

Turtle Transit takes its marketing to the streets to show off.

While other businesses use aggressive outdoor advertisinggimmicks like car wraps to get attention from customers, one mobilemarketing company decided to take it one step further and toolaround town in a gigantic turtle. Using a 1999 VW Beetle, DavidBelyea, 30, Sharon Mulcahy, 30, and James Riseborough, 37, thefounders behind Turtle Transit, combined foam, fiberglass andengineering plastics to create a 3-D turtle on wheels.

Cecil the Turtle draws looks of amazement as it cruises theBoston area, intriguing not only passersby, but also companieslooking for innovative advertising. Turtle Transit's ingeniousapproach to advertising doubles as a tangible example of what thecompany can offer clients. Impressed, Monster.com signed on-andvarious MonsterMobiles (a PT Cruiser and four customized LandRovers) can now be seen around town, emblazoned with the jobsite's monster mascot, Trump.

