The Secrets of a Former NFL Player's Journey to Entrepreneurship

Lance Moore's story is one of perseverance, hard work, and a champion's mindset, from his early days as a karate prodigy to making his mark as a wide receiver in the NFL.

This week, he joined The Jeff Fenster Show to talk about his journey.

Origin story

Moore's athletic pursuits began at age three when he started practicing karate. His dedication and talent earned him a black belt at ten, and he became a state champion. This early experience instilled in him the importance of discipline and hard work, values that would shape his future endeavors.

Transitioning to college football at the University of Toledo, Moore faced initial setbacks as a backup player during his freshman year. However, his unwavering determination and relentless work ethic propelled him to become a starter, eventually leading the country in catches during his junior year. This achievement caught the attention of NFL scouts, and Moore's dream of playing at the professional level became a reality.

Playing in the NFL

Despite going undrafted, Moore's resilience and commitment to improvement landed him a spot on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. Through hard work and consistent performance, he eventually earned recognition for his talent and was activated late in the season. Moore's journey reminds us that success often comes to those who refuse to give up, even in the face of adversity.

Throughout his career, Moore has emphasized the importance of education and continuous learning. He encourages parents to prioritize their children's education and provide them with opportunities to grow and improve. Moore firmly believes that a well-rounded approach, combining athletic prowess with intellectual development, is crucial for long-term success.

The importance of a positive mindset

One of the critical aspects of Moore's success is his champion's mindset, characterized by self-confidence, hard work, and a refusal to let anyone tell you that you can't achieve your goals. Moore's story is a powerful reminder that believing in oneself and putting in the necessary effort can lead to extraordinary achievements.

Beyond his athletic career, Moore is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of current and former players. He plans to provide support and guidance to athletes on and off the field, recognizing their unique challenges. Moore's commitment to helping others showcases his desire to give back to the sports community that shaped him.

Moore also discusses the recent NCAA rule changes that allow student-athletes to capitalize on their name and image. He believes players should have had this opportunity since the beginning of time and sees it as a significant step towards fair compensation for student-athletes. This change reflects a growing recognition of athletes' value to the sports industry and their right to benefit from their own success.

In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Moore is set to release his upcoming book, "The Champion's Mind." This book aims to inspire others to adopt a champion's mindset and provides practical advice on overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness.

Lance Moore's journey from athlete to entrepreneur is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. His story inspires aspiring athletes and entrepreneurs alike, highlighting the importance of education, hard work, and a champion's mindset. Moore's commitment to helping others and advocating for fair compensation for student-athletes further solidifies his status as a role model in the sports community.

