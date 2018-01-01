Athletes

6 Sleep Habits and Early Morning Rituals of World Cup Champion Alex Morgan

The soccer superstar announces her partnership with high-tech sleep system Molecule and shares her tips for scoring a good night's sleep.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
The World's Greatest Athletics Share These 2 Habits for Success
Success Strategies

Sports journalist Don Yaeger, author of over 30 books and 11 New York Times bestsellers, shares some of the insights he's learned.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
Lacrosse's First Million-Dollar Athlete Was Frustrated by the Status Quo, So He's Starting an All-New Pro League
Sports

Paul Rabil is going all-in to literally change the game.
Patrick Carone | 7 min read
Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour
Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot has a new skill: parkour, the act of getting from point A to B in the fastest way possible. Watch as it hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.
Franchises

Franchisees thrive on the same skills pro athletes learn: speed, versatility and great coaching.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
9 Powerful Quotes from NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur Shaq
Project Grow

For his birthday, check out these Shaq quotes.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The Coolest Technology Athletes Used at the Olympics
Olympics

From airbag vests to a VR training platform, these are the tech companies that caught my eye.
Jeremy Bloom | 5 min read
The Inspiring Stories of These Trailblazing, Triumphant U.S. Olympic Athletes Will Warm Your Heart
Project Grow

These athletes haven't let anything get in the way of participating in this year's games, from injuries to their very identities.
Lydia Belanger | 13 min read
8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan
Project Grow

Check out these inspirational 'Air Jordan' quotes.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The Top 15 Highest Paid Olympic Athletes
Olympics

These Olympic athletes all made a fortune branding themselves.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
