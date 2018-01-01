Billing

More From This Topic

20 Online Invoice Solutions That Offer More Than Just Invoicing
Outsourcing

20 Online Invoice Solutions That Offer More Than Just Invoicing

Collecting what you are owed is maybe the least pleasant, and most important, task confronting entrepreneurs.
Peter Daisyme | 9 min read
The 5 Worst Cash-Flow Mistakes Small-Business Owners Make
Cash Flow

The 5 Worst Cash-Flow Mistakes Small-Business Owners Make

Cash flow is one of the greatest challenges of business ownership. How's yours?
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
8 Expenses Businesses Should Pass on to Customers
Billing

8 Expenses Businesses Should Pass on to Customers

As a small-business owner, you not only deserve to be paid for your hard work, but your livelihood depends it.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
12 Billing Mistakes That Make It Harder for Your Business to Get Paid
Payments and Collections

12 Billing Mistakes That Make It Harder for Your Business to Get Paid

A little effort upfront to get your invoices right often results in much more reliable cash flow.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Clients on Retainer: How Good Business Can Go Bad
Project Management

Clients on Retainer: How Good Business Can Go Bad

Regular, expected work and payments are a fine thing -- until they're not.
Geoff Mcqueen | 6 min read
5 Surefire Ways to Get Clients to Pay on Time
Payments

5 Surefire Ways to Get Clients to Pay on Time

Simplify the way you bill and collect funds from your company's customers.
René Lacerte | 4 min read
Larry King's 8 Ways to Make Your Cash Flow Bulletproof
Cash Flow

Larry King's 8 Ways to Make Your Cash Flow Bulletproof

No matter if you own a huge corporation or you're the head of a one-man show, running out of money is the top way for businesses to go under. Follow these simple practices on a daily basis.
Larry King | 6 min read
7 Simple Steps to Take for a Successful 2015
Business Planning

7 Simple Steps to Take for a Successful 2015

Fall is the time to plan ahead so you can launch the New Year as a profitable one.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read
How to Determine What You Should Charge Customers
Billing

How to Determine What You Should Charge Customers

Ask these five questions to get a better sense of how much you should be charging.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
Do You Remember What You Did Last Tuesday? Neither Do Employees.
Ready for Anything

Do You Remember What You Did Last Tuesday? Neither Do Employees.

Poor time-tracking habits can cost your professional services company big money.
Geoff Mcqueen | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.