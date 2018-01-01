Billing
Ready for Anything
Don't Go Looking for Problems: Curing Your Own Pain Points Is a Good Way to Develop a New Product
Instead of looking outward to identify problems to solve and markets to serve, entrepreneurs should focus on their own frustrations. The unique solutions they come up with will have a natural market filled with customers just like them.
Outsourcing
20 Online Invoice Solutions That Offer More Than Just Invoicing
Collecting what you are owed is maybe the least pleasant, and most important, task confronting entrepreneurs.
Cash Flow
The 5 Worst Cash-Flow Mistakes Small-Business Owners Make
Cash flow is one of the greatest challenges of business ownership. How's yours?
8 Expenses Businesses Should Pass on to Customers
As a small-business owner, you not only deserve to be paid for your hard work, but your livelihood depends it.
Payments and Collections
12 Billing Mistakes That Make It Harder for Your Business to Get Paid
A little effort upfront to get your invoices right often results in much more reliable cash flow.
Project Management
Clients on Retainer: How Good Business Can Go Bad
Regular, expected work and payments are a fine thing -- until they're not.
Payments
5 Surefire Ways to Get Clients to Pay on Time
Simplify the way you bill and collect funds from your company's customers.
Cash Flow
Larry King's 8 Ways to Make Your Cash Flow Bulletproof
No matter if you own a huge corporation or you're the head of a one-man show, running out of money is the top way for businesses to go under. Follow these simple practices on a daily basis.
Business Planning
7 Simple Steps to Take for a Successful 2015
Fall is the time to plan ahead so you can launch the New Year as a profitable one.
How to Determine What You Should Charge Customers
Ask these five questions to get a better sense of how much you should be charging.
Do You Remember What You Did Last Tuesday? Neither Do Employees.
Poor time-tracking habits can cost your professional services company big money.