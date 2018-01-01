Business Name

Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.
Branding

Two Canadian ice cream entrepreneurs playfully put "Jesus" in the shop name. Predictably, a lot of Christians aren't amused.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
8 Ways to Pick a Great Name for Your Business
It's just as important as naming your baby.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
Branding Your Name: A Double-Edged Sword
Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Naming Your Business (Infographic)
There's a lot that goes into a company's name.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
What's in a Name? For a Business . . . Oh, Everything.
A naming expert lists 10 things you need to consider before rolling out your company's new moniker.
Ross Kimbarovsky | 8 min read
Tesla Removes 'Motors' From Its Name
Elon Musk is building an energy company, cars are just a small part of that now.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
The Biggest Company Name Changes (Infographic)
Did you know that Pepsi used to be called 'Brad's Drink'?
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
3 Things I Learned After Having to Change My Business Name
Reminder: Do a trademark search before you decide on your business's name.
Susan O'Malley | 5 min read
The 6 Biggest Startup Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make
The worst mistakes are also completely avoidable.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
What's in a Name? Maybe Everything. Maybe Not So Much.
No one wants the moniker 'Drumpf.' Guess which Republican presumptive nominee came this close to having it?
Gideon Kimbrell | 5 min read
