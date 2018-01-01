Business Ownership

LinkedIn Co-Founder Hoffman: We Sold to Microsoft Because of Google and Facebook
Linkedin

LinkedIn Co-Founder Hoffman: We Sold to Microsoft Because of Google and Facebook

The challenge of being public.
Julia Boorstin | 2 min read
Multiple Owners? Here's How to Prepare for Your Loan Application.
Small Business Loans

Multiple Owners? Here's How to Prepare for Your Loan Application.

Follow these steps before filling out that loan application if you're one of several owners of a business in need of a loan.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'
Employee Ownership

When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'

The "perfect deal" is a different kind of employee-ownership model.
John Coleman | 6 min read
8 Critical Considerations for Choosing the Right Business Partner
Business Partnership

8 Critical Considerations for Choosing the Right Business Partner

A partnership is just like a marriage, so it's best to choose a partner wisely to skip the painful divorce.
Pamela Wasley | 4 min read
The 5 Primary Stages of Business Every Entrepreneur Goes Through
Entrepreneurs

The 5 Primary Stages of Business Every Entrepreneur Goes Through

Know the stages so you can navigate them with ease.
Shannon Kaiser | 6 min read
Fear, Heartache and Tragedy Can Actually Be Big Motivators
Psychology

Fear, Heartache and Tragedy Can Actually Be Big Motivators

Use these five strategies to channel the negativity you're feeling, into something positive.
Kelly Bolton | 4 min read
Franchise or Startup? You Decide.
Franchises

Franchise or Startup? You Decide.

Dreaming of business ownership? You might want to consider franchising.
Jim Judy | 4 min read
How Much Should You Pay Yourself as a Business Owner?
Starting a Business

How Much Should You Pay Yourself as a Business Owner?

Although you get to decide your own salary, determining the amount might be one of the toughest decisions you'll make.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The Case for Never Selling Your Company
Mergers and Acquisitions

The Case for Never Selling Your Company

Did you start your own business to run it or to sell it?
Girish Navani | 4 min read
Most Entrepreneurs Have 4 of the 5 Critical Success Traits, and That's Not Quite Enough
Entrepreneurs

Most Entrepreneurs Have 4 of the 5 Critical Success Traits, and That's Not Quite Enough

The drive to innovate and disrupt defines entrepreneurship but when what you've invented works, the opposite qualities are necessary.
Dixie Gillaspie | 4 min read
