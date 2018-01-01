Business Presentations

More From This Topic

It Takes an Organizational Village to Ensure Training Success
Employee Training

It Takes an Organizational Village to Ensure Training Success

Pre-work and follow-up is as important as the training itself.
Stephanie Nora White | 7 min read
The Death of the Pitch Deck
Business Presentations

The Death of the Pitch Deck

You poured your heart and soul into your pitch deck. But was it really worth it if no one was listening?
Erik Huberman | 6 min read
3 Steps to Find a Business Mentor
Mentors

3 Steps to Find a Business Mentor

With the right approach, entrepreneurs can get free business coaching.
Judy Carter | 4 min read
The 10-Step Routine Guaranteed to Prepare You For Your Next Big Event
Business Presentations

The 10-Step Routine Guaranteed to Prepare You For Your Next Big Event

Haircut? Check. Business cards? Check. The right frame of mind? That's the really important one.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
7 Ways Persuasive Body Language Bolsters Business Presentations
Body Language

7 Ways Persuasive Body Language Bolsters Business Presentations

The audience is watching to see if you know what you're talking about.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
4 Ways to Keep Your PowerPoint Presentation Off Life Support
Presentations

4 Ways to Keep Your PowerPoint Presentation Off Life Support

Stultifying PowerPoints are common but, with a little effort, entirely avoidable.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
To Make a Big Impression Keep These Tiny Words Out of Your Presentations
Public Speaking

To Make a Big Impression Keep These Tiny Words Out of Your Presentations

Filler words undermine credibility and give audiences the impression the speaker hasn't prepared well. Careful rehearsal pays big dividends.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Build the Perfect Pitch in 5 Steps
Pitching

Build the Perfect Pitch in 5 Steps

Treat your sales presentation -- and your audience -- with the respect they deserve.
Dustin Sapp | 4 min read
3 Technologies You Want to Be Using Before Your Next Business Conference
Networking Events

3 Technologies You Want to Be Using Before Your Next Business Conference

Being unfamiliar with the latest tech is exactly the first impression you don't want to make.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
6 Steps to Overcoming Stage Fright and Giving a Presentation Everybody Listens To
Public Speaking

6 Steps to Overcoming Stage Fright and Giving a Presentation Everybody Listens To

Maybe you're just presenting the quarterly financials but there's a story in there somewhere. That's what everybody wants to hear.
Oliver Roll | 5 min read
