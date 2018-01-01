Contracts

6 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating Client Contracts
Contracts

Learn from my missteps to save yourself from potential hassles.
Lisa Promise | 6 min read
15 Crazy and Surprising Ways People Are Using Blockchain
Blockchain

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are just the beginning of how blockchain can be used for transactions and tracking.
Lydia Belanger | 15 min read
The Simple Reason Why You Shouldn't Use Online Contracts
Contracts

Contracts aren't one size fits all.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Why Short-Term Contracts Aren't Just for Netflix and Spotify Anymore
Contracts

With subscription software as a service rising in popularity, short-term contracts are an increasingly good option for B2B businesses.
Adam Levy | 5 min read
How Big Companies Can Avoid Burdening Their Startup Partners
Growth Strategies

It can be attractive to partner with a startup to grow your company. However, make sure that you avoid the mistakes that can lead to creating a burden and prevent success.
Rob Biederman | 6 min read
3 Easy Ways to Royally Muck Up Your Freelance Contracts
Contracts

A deal is never truly done until the ink is dry. Here are some common mistakes to avoid as you build your empire.
Katie Perry | 7 min read
This Customizable Contract Aims to Make Working as a Freelancer Easier
Freelancers

One of the hardest parts of freelancing is getting paid on time. This document should make things easier.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Tips To Ease Small Business Tax Season Stress
Taxes

Be organized, and reach out for help when you need it.
Chris Rush | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development
Outsourcing

Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
Karan Chaudhry | 6 min read
Use This to Avoid the Headache of a Legal Contract With an Advisory Board
Advisory Boards

Mentors and advisors are known to back out of the deal entirely if a legal agreement is too confusing and intimidating.
Andrew Medal | 3 min read
