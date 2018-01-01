Cupcakes
Project Grow
When He's Not Booking Criminals, He's Baking Cupcakes. How This Police Chief Turned a Hobby Into a Business.
George Hesse is keeping residents of his town safe and well-fed with Copcakes Arresting Appetites.
Crumbs Bake Shop
Crumbs Dials Back on Cupcakes to Play Up New Products
With a new owner at the helm, the cupcake chain is continuing its post-bankruptcy comeback by introducing ice cream and more gluten-free products.
Crumbs Bake Shop
Crumbs's Comeback Begins With Grand Reopening and Pastry Mashups
Crumbs is celebrating its reopening under new owners Marcus Lemonis and Fischer Enterprises with 'Crumbnuts' and 'Baissants.'
Franchises
Dessert, Re-Designed
American food franchises are offering treats that satisfy refined tastes.
Bankruptcy
Crumbs Buyer's Bid Goes Unchallenged as Chain Prepares to Emerge From Bankruptcy
Lemonis Fischer's $6.5 million bid for the cupcake chain went unchallenged by the public, meaning the final sale of the company is less than a week away.
Food Businesses
Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group
The recently shuttered cupcake chain could stay open with financing help from an investor group.
Cupcakes
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores
A week after being delisted from Nasdaq, Crumbs has abruptly closed all 65 locations nationwide.
Food Businesses
Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead
Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated, say the duo behind one of the nation's leading cupcakeries.
Cupcakes
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq
The largest cupcake chain in the U.S. is set to delist, after failing to meet stockholder equity requirement.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: 'Cupcake Wars' Champ Takes on Franchising
After helping Sweet Arleen's win its third challenge on the Food Network show 'Cupcake Wars,' the cupcake chain's front-of-house manager opened a franchise of his own.
Shark Tank
Cinnaholic Says Cinnamon Buns Are the Next Cupcakes, And 'Shark Tank' Agrees
The founders of Cinnaholic want to make their customizable cinnamon rolls a national brand. Here's how they snagged $200,000 on 'Shank Tank.'
Traditionally used to celebrate special occasions or holidays, cupcakes are now an everyday baked-goods treat that dominate the desserts market with well-known national businesses such as Baked by Melissa, Sprinkles and Crumbs.