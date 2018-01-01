Fails

More From This Topic

Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017
2017 in Review

Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017

Twitter trolls take over U.K. snack brand Walkers' social media campaign.
Rose Leadem | 10 min read
Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur
Yahoo!

Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur

A reminder to carefully proofread every piece of content you produce.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Cinnabon Gets Overzealous in Its Twitter Grief for Carrie Fisher
Social Media

Cinnabon Gets Overzealous in Its Twitter Grief for Carrie Fisher

The bakery brand and General Mills both fell in the same trap this year.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
New Zealand Passport Robot Tells Applicant of Asian Descent to Open Eyes
Robotics

New Zealand Passport Robot Tells Applicant of Asian Descent to Open Eyes

Facial recognition software mistakenly registered his eyes as being closed.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Last Week's Internet Slowdown Proves How the Internet of Things Industry Failed Us
Internet of Things

How Last Week's Internet Slowdown Proves How the Internet of Things Industry Failed Us

The most frustrating part of the recent DDoS attack is that there were plenty of warning signs.
Max Eddy | 6 min read
5 Proven Ways to Turn Failure into Success
Failure

5 Proven Ways to Turn Failure into Success

Failure, like almost everything else to an entrepreneur, represents an opportunity.
Steven Kaufman | 5 min read
7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure
Human Resources

7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure

The popular comedy pokes fun the human resource shortcomings of tech titans and would-be titans who are just as flawed as everybody else.
Laura Kerekes | 8 min read
Android's 'N-Word' Poll Sparks Online Jeers
Google

Android's 'N-Word' Poll Sparks Online Jeers

The new 'Android N operating platform was unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference on Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King
Selfie

Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King

A young man accidentally toppled Dom Sebastiao's statue after climbing up to its pedestal outside the ornate Rossio railway station in central Lisbon just before midnight on Tuesday.
Reuters | 1 min read
3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Ready for Anything

3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid

Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.