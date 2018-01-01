Fails
Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017
Twitter trolls take over U.K. snack brand Walkers' social media campaign.
Yahoo!
Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur
A reminder to carefully proofread every piece of content you produce.
Social Media
Cinnabon Gets Overzealous in Its Twitter Grief for Carrie Fisher
The bakery brand and General Mills both fell in the same trap this year.
Robotics
New Zealand Passport Robot Tells Applicant of Asian Descent to Open Eyes
Facial recognition software mistakenly registered his eyes as being closed.
Internet of Things
How Last Week's Internet Slowdown Proves How the Internet of Things Industry Failed Us
The most frustrating part of the recent DDoS attack is that there were plenty of warning signs.
Failure
5 Proven Ways to Turn Failure into Success
Failure, like almost everything else to an entrepreneur, represents an opportunity.
Human Resources
7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure
The popular comedy pokes fun the human resource shortcomings of tech titans and would-be titans who are just as flawed as everybody else.
Android's 'N-Word' Poll Sparks Online Jeers
The new 'Android N operating platform was unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference on Wednesday.
Selfie
Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King
A young man accidentally toppled Dom Sebastiao's statue after climbing up to its pedestal outside the ornate Rossio railway station in central Lisbon just before midnight on Tuesday.
Ready for Anything
3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.