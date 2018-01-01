Filmmakers

More From This Topic

'The Godfather' Meets Bruce Springsteen -- How This CEO Aims to Give You a Severe Case of Cultural Whiplash
Entertainment

'The Godfather' Meets Bruce Springsteen -- How This CEO Aims to Give You a Severe Case of Cultural Whiplash

We talk art and innovation with Andrew Essex, the CEO of the Tribeca Festival, which kicks off this week.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Filmmakers and Their Craft
Filmmakers

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Filmmakers and Their Craft

Emerging filmmakers discuss what it takes to launch a film. To entrepreneurs, their words sound familiar.
Rebekah Iliff | 7 min read
Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)
Commencement addresses

Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)

The film director spoke about listening to intuition, studying the past and confronting hate with humanity.
Entrepreneur Staff | 13 min read
3 YouTube Personalities Reveal the Secrets of Their Successes
YouTube

3 YouTube Personalities Reveal the Secrets of Their Successes

Jay Piecha, Sunny Lenarduzzi and the Eh Bee Family are founders of three unique YouTube channels with engaged, almost tribe-like audiences.
Matthew Toren | 14 min read
5 Tips for Selecting the Ideal Music for Your Marketing Video
Video Marketing

5 Tips for Selecting the Ideal Music for Your Marketing Video

Matching the song that best fits your video amplifies your message and makes far more memorable.
Daniel McCarthy | 4 min read
YouTube to Fund Premium Content and Signs a Film Deal
YouTube

YouTube to Fund Premium Content and Signs a Film Deal

The goal is for the video-sharing site to secure higher quality advertising.
Reuters | 2 min read
The 10 Most Funded Kickstarter Campaigns Ever
Crowdfunding

The 10 Most Funded Kickstarter Campaigns Ever

A look at the 10 ventures that have raised the most money on the popular crowdfunding website to date.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
5 Great Call-to-Action Film Quotes For Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

5 Great Call-to-Action Film Quotes For Entrepreneurs

Sometimes going to a great movie can be a real kick of inspiration. Here are some film quotes to give you a kick in the pants.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Robert Rodriguez on Building a Kick-Ass Network
SXSW

Robert Rodriguez on Building a Kick-Ass Network

The Austin-based director behind El Mariachi and Sin City will launch a new Hispanic entertainment network this month. We talked to him about the challenges and his goals for the project.
Jacob Hall | 5 min read
Revolutionizing the Film Industry With Remote-Controlled Drones
Starting a Business

Revolutionizing the Film Industry With Remote-Controlled Drones

Videography company Aerial Media Pros captures hard to get shots at a fraction of the traditional cost.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.