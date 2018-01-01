Firing
Firing
The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee
There are ways to make the process fair, respectful and relatively painless.
More From This Topic
Etiquette
An NFL Player Retired During Halftime and 20 Other Crazy, Outrageous, Sad and Infamous Last Days at Work
These people went out with more than a Bankers Box filled with tchotchkes and a goodbye email.
Firing
Employees Underperforming? How to Respond to These 3 Excuses.
Sometimes, an employee just needs an extra jolt. Other times, you will need to pull the plug.
Comebacks
15 Celebrities Who Got Fired and Made a Comeback
Getting fired actually set these celebrities up for success.
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women
The issue was brought up on Monday when the head of a security firm tweeted that she had evidence of the stalking.
Firing
The 11 Strangest Reasons People Were Fired
These nightmarish stories will make your jaw drop.
CEOs
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Firing
What Happens When Founders Are Fired
Replacements face a daunting task.
Layoffs
The 7 Worst Mistakes Companies Make When Laying Off Employees
From mass layoffs via conference calls to withholding vacation payouts and severance, these are the worst tactics I've seen.
Millennials
11 Reasons Talented Millennials Get Fired
Even the most gifted of millennial minds isn't exempt from termination in the workplace.
Firing
What's the Best Way to Let Go of Good Employees?
What do you do with loyal employees when you need to pivot?