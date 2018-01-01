Firing

An NFL Player Retired During Halftime and 20 Other Crazy, Outrageous, Sad and Infamous Last Days at Work
An NFL Player Retired During Halftime and 20 Other Crazy, Outrageous, Sad and Infamous Last Days at Work

These people went out with more than a Bankers Box filled with tchotchkes and a goodbye email.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
Employees Underperforming? How to Respond to These 3 Excuses.
Employees Underperforming? How to Respond to These 3 Excuses.

Sometimes, an employee just needs an extra jolt. Other times, you will need to pull the plug.
Christine Alemany | 7 min read
15 Celebrities Who Got Fired and Made a Comeback
15 Celebrities Who Got Fired and Made a Comeback

Getting fired actually set these celebrities up for success.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women

The issue was brought up on Monday when the head of a security firm tweeted that she had evidence of the stalking.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
The 11 Strangest Reasons People Were Fired
The 11 Strangest Reasons People Were Fired

These nightmarish stories will make your jaw drop.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'

After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Ron Shaich | 4 min read
What Happens When Founders Are Fired
What Happens When Founders Are Fired

Replacements face a daunting task.
Jeff Hyman | 5 min read
The 7 Worst Mistakes Companies Make When Laying Off Employees
The 7 Worst Mistakes Companies Make When Laying Off Employees

From mass layoffs via conference calls to withholding vacation payouts and severance, these are the worst tactics I've seen.
Michelle Vitus | 6 min read
11 Reasons Talented Millennials Get Fired
11 Reasons Talented Millennials Get Fired

Even the most gifted of millennial minds isn't exempt from termination in the workplace.
Lucas Miller | 8 min read
What's the Best Way to Let Go of Good Employees?
What's the Best Way to Let Go of Good Employees?

What do you do with loyal employees when you need to pivot?
Jason Saltzman | 2 min read
