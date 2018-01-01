Home-Based Business

4 Lessons Work-From-Home Parents Can Learn From That Hilarious BBC Interview Gone Awry
4 Lessons Work-From-Home Parents Can Learn From That Hilarious BBC Interview Gone Awry

Robert Kelly's handling of his kids' interruption shows sometimes, life happens -- and that's OK.
Stephanie Nivinskus | 4 min read
5 Ways to Make Working From Home More Rewarding
5 Ways to Make Working From Home More Rewarding

No matter how much you love entrepreneurship, the hustle gets a bit dry from time to time.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
How This Mom Grew Multiple 6-Figure Businesses From Home
How This Mom Grew Multiple 6-Figure Businesses From Home

Find out how the Barefoot Executive, Carrie Wilkerson, built her empire.
Kelsey Humphreys | 7 min read
6 Hacks to Keep You Productive When Building Your Business From Home
6 Hacks to Keep You Productive When Building Your Business From Home

Have you ever considered the value of dressing up, not down, for your home office?
Neil Patel | 6 min read
20 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Parents
20 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Parents

Looking for a new way to make money from home? Here are 20 businesses that you can start with very little money.
15 min read
Need a Business Idea? Here are 55
Need a Business Idea? Here are 55

You can start any of these home based businesses for less than $5,000.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 15+ min read
63 Businesses to Start for Under $10,000
63 Businesses to Start for Under $10,000

Need a new business idea? Here are over 60 you can run with now.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 15+ min read
Bootstrapping Is Much More Fun Than Investors
Bootstrapping Is Much More Fun Than Investors

Bootstrapping does require a full confidence in your own passion with no investors to lean on or blame. But isn't that why you signed up to be an entrepreneur in the first place?
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
3 Non-Retail Options for Your Specialty Food Business
3 Non-Retail Options for Your Specialty Food Business

If you don't want to sell your specialty foods via a retail location or mail order, these methods offer a way to get started now.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
5 Benefits of Getting Outside the Home Office Every Day
5 Benefits of Getting Outside the Home Office Every Day

Running a business from your house is a boon for entrepreneurs but you need sunshine and people to thrive.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
