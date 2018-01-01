Liquor
The Digest
How This Alcohol Industry Newcomer Created a Japanese Whiskey Brand for the U.S.
Ann Soh Woods tapped her network to get a traditional distiller to allow her to sell their product.
Business Unusual
This Entrepreneur Created a Hangover Cure on Wheels
Hangover Heaven s a 45-foot bus staffed with nurses and assistants to deliver patients a mix of medications, electrolytes and vitamins via IV.
Social Responsibility
Does Social Responsibility Hurt a Company's Bottom Line?
For better returns, should you invest in businesses engaged in social responsibility, or those on the opposite end of the spectrum?
Innovation
These Entrepreneurs Found a Way to Make Energy-Efficient Vodka
The founders of Industry City Distillery in Brooklyn, N.Y., sought to make the distilling process less wasteful.
Trep Talk
All Successful Entrepreneurs Do These 3 Things
WhistlePig Founder Raj Peter Bhakta experienced his fair share of business flops before founding a multimillion dollar brand. In this video, he summarizes what he has learned about building a successful business.
Legal
Mario Batali's Eataly Forced to Close Wine Store for Six Months
Eataly violated a code that prohibits businesses from concurrently operating a wine store while importing or manufacturing one's own wines.
Marketing
Yum or Yuck? MillerCoors Unveils a Bourbon-Flavored Beer
Hoping to win over the younger set, MillerCoors has introduced a bourbon inspired lager.
Bottle of Macallan Whisky Sells for Record-Shattering $628,205
A six-liter bottle of rare Macallan 'M' whisky became the most expensive bottle ever sold at an auction.
Timberlake, Diddy Throw Down in Artisanal Tequila Battle
In the span of two days, two musicians-turned-moguls--Justin Timberlake and Sean 'Diddy' Combs--have announced co-ventures in the increasingly lucrative realm of high-end tequila.
Your Next Cocktail Could Be Concocted By This Robotic Bartender
The Monsieur is kind of like a Keurig for alcoholic beverages. But even cooler.
Starting a Business
Liquortarians Hope to Get Your Vote
Why should you raise a glass to the Liquortarians? Their platform is all about teamwork.