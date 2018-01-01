Liquor

This Entrepreneur Created a Hangover Cure on Wheels
Business Unusual

Hangover Heaven s a 45-foot bus staffed with nurses and assistants to deliver patients a mix of medications, electrolytes and vitamins via IV.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
Does Social Responsibility Hurt a Company's Bottom Line?
Social Responsibility

For better returns, should you invest in businesses engaged in social responsibility, or those on the opposite end of the spectrum?
Rob Reuteman | 14 min read
These Entrepreneurs Found a Way to Make Energy-Efficient Vodka
Innovation

The founders of Industry City Distillery in Brooklyn, N.Y., sought to make the distilling process less wasteful.
Kelli B. Grant | 5 min read
All Successful Entrepreneurs Do These 3 Things
Trep Talk

WhistlePig Founder Raj Peter Bhakta experienced his fair share of business flops before founding a multimillion dollar brand. In this video, he summarizes what he has learned about building a successful business.
Catherine Clifford
Mario Batali's Eataly Forced to Close Wine Store for Six Months
Legal

Eataly violated a code that prohibits businesses from concurrently operating a wine store while importing or manufacturing one's own wines.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Yum or Yuck? MillerCoors Unveils a Bourbon-Flavored Beer
Marketing

Hoping to win over the younger set, MillerCoors has introduced a bourbon inspired lager.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Bottle of Macallan Whisky Sells for Record-Shattering $628,205
Technology

A six-liter bottle of rare Macallan 'M' whisky became the most expensive bottle ever sold at an auction.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Timberlake, Diddy Throw Down in Artisanal Tequila Battle
Technology

In the span of two days, two musicians-turned-moguls--Justin Timberlake and Sean 'Diddy' Combs--have announced co-ventures in the increasingly lucrative realm of high-end tequila.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Your Next Cocktail Could Be Concocted By This Robotic Bartender
Technology

The Monsieur is kind of like a Keurig for alcoholic beverages. But even cooler.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Liquortarians Hope to Get Your Vote
Starting a Business

Why should you raise a glass to the Liquortarians? Their platform is all about teamwork.
Erika Napoletano | 3 min read
