Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use
It's easy to be jealous of others' success within your industry, but learning from the titans can be a free lesson in marketing.
More From This Topic
Email Marketing
7 Email Marketing Best Practices
Keep these in mind to design an email marketing campaign that's easy on the eyes
Customer Loyalty
Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty
How to win customers and influence sales with five factors that help cultivate loyalty.
Marketing
'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec's Top 5 Small-Business Marketing Tips
The multi-millionaire celebrity entrepreneur shares his secrets to drawing customers to your brand.
Marketing Strategies
Small Business Marketing Tips for 6 Industries
If you work in any of the following professional fields, read on to improve your marketing techniques.
Public Relations
3 Tips for Writing Unforgettable PR Messages
Unfocused messages can hurt your brand and career. Here are a few easy methods for crafting -- and delivering -- memorable messages in any medium.
Influencers
How to Measure the Effects of 'Influencer Relations'
Measuring something as seemingly unwieldy as the effects of bloggers and social media users talking about your brand can be daunting, but it's achievable.
Data Analysis
5 Ways to Use Data to Inform Your Social Media Marketing Strategy
These tips will point you toward a host of free tools and techniques that will allow you to begin experimenting with data in your social media marketing efforts.
Hacks
3 Marketing Hacks for the Struggling Startup
These marketing hacks aren't easy, aren't free and aren't even failsafe. But they are awesome.
Visual Content
3 Tips for Creating Great Visual Marketing
Does your social media need an adrenaline shot? Here are three ways to boost online engagement by making the most of visuals.
8 Offline Social Skills You Should Carry Into Your Social-Media Efforts
Even though the online you and the offline you are different, there are basic social skills and habits that you should carry into social media.