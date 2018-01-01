Marketing tips

7 Email Marketing Best Practices
Email Marketing

7 Email Marketing Best Practices

Keep these in mind to design an email marketing campaign that's easy on the eyes
Small Business PR | 4 min read
Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty

How to win customers and influence sales with five factors that help cultivate loyalty.
Mark Harrington | 5 min read
'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec's Top 5 Small-Business Marketing Tips
Marketing

'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec's Top 5 Small-Business Marketing Tips

The multi-millionaire celebrity entrepreneur shares his secrets to drawing customers to your brand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Small Business Marketing Tips for 6 Industries
Marketing Strategies

Small Business Marketing Tips for 6 Industries

If you work in any of the following professional fields, read on to improve your marketing techniques.
Drew Hendricks | 8 min read
3 Tips for Writing Unforgettable PR Messages
Public Relations

3 Tips for Writing Unforgettable PR Messages

Unfocused messages can hurt your brand and career. Here are a few easy methods for crafting -- and delivering -- memorable messages in any medium.
Brian Pittman | 3 min read
How to Measure the Effects of 'Influencer Relations'
Influencers

How to Measure the Effects of 'Influencer Relations'

Measuring something as seemingly unwieldy as the effects of bloggers and social media users talking about your brand can be daunting, but it's achievable.
Cory Edwards | 4 min read
5 Ways to Use Data to Inform Your Social Media Marketing Strategy
Data Analysis

5 Ways to Use Data to Inform Your Social Media Marketing Strategy

These tips will point you toward a host of free tools and techniques that will allow you to begin experimenting with data in your social media marketing efforts.
Brian Honigman | 11 min read
3 Marketing Hacks for the Struggling Startup
Hacks

3 Marketing Hacks for the Struggling Startup

These marketing hacks aren't easy, aren't free and aren't even failsafe. But they are awesome.
Neil Patel | 10 min read
3 Tips for Creating Great Visual Marketing
Visual Content

3 Tips for Creating Great Visual Marketing

Does your social media need an adrenaline shot? Here are three ways to boost online engagement by making the most of visuals.
Brian Pittman | 3 min read
8 Offline Social Skills You Should Carry Into Your Social-Media Efforts
Marketing tips

8 Offline Social Skills You Should Carry Into Your Social-Media Efforts

Even though the online you and the offline you are different, there are basic social skills and habits that you should carry into social media.
Neil Patel | 8 min read
