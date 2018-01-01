Oculus VR

Facebook Brings Social VR to Oculus Rift
Facebook Brings Social VR to Oculus Rift

The new Facebook Spaces app, in a closed beta, is the company's latest offering for people who want to share photos and videos with their friends online.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Oculus Co-Founder Palmer Luckey to Step Down
Oculus Co-Founder Palmer Luckey to Step Down

The co-founder of virtual reality startup Oculus was embroiled in controversy last year for secretly bankrolling a group that created anti-Hillary Clinton memes.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Tries Out Virtual Reality Gloves
Mark Zuckerberg Tries Out Virtual Reality Gloves

When perfected they'll let you draw, type, and see your hands and fingers moving in VR.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Oculus to Scale Back Rift Demos at Best Buy
Oculus to Scale Back Rift Demos at Best Buy

You'll still be able to buy the VR headset at Best Buy, but many stores will no longer offer demos.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Oculus Ordered to Pay $500 Million to ZeniMax
Oculus Ordered to Pay $500 Million to ZeniMax

The spat dates back to 2014 when ZeniMax sued the virtual reality firm for misappropriating trade secrets.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
5 Startup Ideas For Jumping Into Virtual Reality
5 Startup Ideas For Jumping Into Virtual Reality

Is there really any doubt it's the Next Big Thing?
Elena Titova | 3 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Defends Oculus in Court Against VR Rival
Mark Zuckerberg Defends Oculus in Court Against VR Rival

Facebook is on the hook for $2 billion in a lawsuit against ZeniMax Media over the creation of the Oculus Rift.
Jessica Conditt | 3 min read
Watch Mark Zuckerberg 3-D-Print a Mini Version of His Dog
Watch Mark Zuckerberg 3-D-Print a Mini Version of His Dog

No ordinary toys for Beast.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
CES 2017: HTC Wants to Drive the VR Revolution -- and It Needs Your Help
CES 2017: HTC Wants to Drive the VR Revolution -- and It Needs Your Help

A slew of new initiatives from HTC is designed to rapidly grow the virtual reality market.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
You'll Never Guess Where VR Headsets Will Soon Be
You'll Never Guess Where VR Headsets Will Soon Be

HTC Vive's head of content acquisition, who will be speaking at CES, shares her predictions for the immediate future in the growing space.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
