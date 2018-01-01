Personality Traits

What's the Most Important Trait You Can Have as an Entrepreneur?
The number one thing that can separate you from your coworkers and competitors.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
Quiz: Which of These 7 Personality Traits Do You Share with the World's Richest People?
Possessing the same characteristics of extremely rich and successful people is half the battle.
Carolyn Sun | 10 min read
All Great Entrepreneurs Share This Personality Trait. Do You Have It?
This CMO describes one essential mindset every good entrepreneur shares.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You
A new assessment tool guides users toward ventures and business models that are a more natural match for their inherent personality traits.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
8 Traits of Healthy Narcissism That Drive Success
When it comes to success, too little narcissism can be just as pathological as too much.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
The 8 Magical Benefits of Resilience
The single most important trait for achieving big goals is the capacity to return, again and again, to the task.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
5 Personality 'Flaws' That Are Entrepreneurial Gold
If you're often chided to be nice and fit in, it might be a sign you should follow your own path.
John Rampton | 4 min read
3 Timeless Traits of Highly Successful Leaders
Going all-in and becoming a life-long learner are common leadership traits you can adopt as your own.
Corey Poirier | 4 min read
How Thinking Like an Introvert Can Help You Get Ahead in Business
Research suggests that introverts possess qualities that can rocket them to the top of their fields.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
Those With ADHD Might Make Better Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.
Individuals with the disorder tend to be hyperfocused risk-takers, which makes them ideal entrepreneurs.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
