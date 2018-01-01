Social Impact

6 Tips for Making Social Impact Essential to Your Business from Day One
Social Impact

6 Tips for Making Social Impact Essential to Your Business from Day One

Social impact works best when it is an integral part of your company's strategy, culture and values.
Erin Reilly | 5 min read
3 Questions Pepsi Should Have Asked Before Releasing Its Kendall Jenner Ad
Advertising

3 Questions Pepsi Should Have Asked Before Releasing Its Kendall Jenner Ad

It's good to make a social statement, but if you're going to do it, make sure you do it right.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
3 Ways Forward-Thinking Companies Are Engaging Millennials
Millennials

3 Ways Forward-Thinking Companies Are Engaging Millennials

Sure, "Millennials don't just work for a paycheck -- they want a purpose," but how does that translate into an actionable strategy?
Ashish Gambhir | 7 min read
How You Can Identify and Optimize Nonprofit Partnerships
Philanthropy

How You Can Identify and Optimize Nonprofit Partnerships

When companies and philanthropic organizations join forces, business and community benefit together.
Nithya Das | 5 min read
How This Winemaker Makes Community the Backbone of His Company
Small Business Big Impact

How This Winemaker Makes Community the Backbone of His Company

Move over Napa Valley, this New York winemaker is shaking things up.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Google Fortunetelling Won't Predict Your Future, But It Will Educate You
Google

Google Fortunetelling Won't Predict Your Future, But It Will Educate You

The search engine has found a creative way to use its powers for good.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
3 Ways to Maximize Your Company's Charitable Contributions
Charity

3 Ways to Maximize Your Company's Charitable Contributions

A check is always nice, but thinking creatively about how to truly impact those in need is even better.
Jess Ekstrom | 4 min read
Want to Have True Impact as an Entrepreneur? Master These 6 Things.
Legacy

Want to Have True Impact as an Entrepreneur? Master These 6 Things.

Steps to leaving a legacy from a transformational leadership expert.
The Oracles | 5 min read
From the Iranian Revolution to Dealing With Cancer, Here Are Some of the Innovative Games on Display at This Year's Games for Change Festival
Innovation

From the Iranian Revolution to Dealing With Cancer, Here Are Some of the Innovative Games on Display at This Year's Games for Change Festival

The 13-year-old event spotlights digital entertainment made with social impact in mind.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs Who Are In It for the Money Never Get Rich
Motivation

Entrepreneurs Who Are In It for the Money Never Get Rich

If you're in it just for the money, find a well paying job. Entrepreneurship is not your line of work.
Ray Zinn | 4 min read
