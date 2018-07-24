Software as a Service

8 Pricing Strategies for Your Digital Product
Pricing

8 Pricing Strategies for Your Digital Product

Have you ever thought of pricing as a powerful marketing strategy?
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Have You Accidentally Become a Software Company?
Software

Have You Accidentally Become a Software Company?

Without realizing it, your business may have changed -- and that can be a good thing.
Joel Basgall | 8 min read
How to Make Money in Software (No Matter What Company You Run)
Growth Strategies

How to Make Money in Software (No Matter What Company You Run)

Software investments do pay off -- as long as you approach them the right way.
Joel Basgall | 7 min read
Need Help Understanding Help-Desk Software? Read This.
Ask a Geek

Need Help Understanding Help-Desk Software? Read This.

Bringing order to the chaos with help-desk software.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Why I Backed Away From 'Big Corp.' and Didn't Take the Deal
Entrepreneurs

Why I Backed Away From 'Big Corp.' and Didn't Take the Deal

I got a deal sent from the heavens. I respectfully declined.
Max Yoder | 4 min read
What You Need to Know About the 3 Biggest Global Payment Methods
Payments and Collections

What You Need to Know About the 3 Biggest Global Payment Methods

Recent new technologies will join the roughly 200 different types of electronic-payment methods that currently permeate our world. With so many options and use cases, it can be daunting for any global business to select the right payment methods.
Tien Tzuo | 6 min read
How a SaaS Platform Allowed This Tech Startup to Turn Customers into Advocates
The Fix

How a SaaS Platform Allowed This Tech Startup to Turn Customers into Advocates

Centralized software leads to superpowered customer service and a huge productivity boost.
Jeff Kauflin | 3 min read
5 Tips to Avoid a SaaS Contract Nightmare
SaaS

5 Tips to Avoid a SaaS Contract Nightmare

These steps can be the difference between regretting your agreement to a sub-par contract and truly finding the right solution.
Fayez Mohamood | 3 min read
10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around
Grow Your Business

10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around

Take these proactive measures to reduce your churn rate.
Ron Yekutiel | 5 min read
3 Promising Trends for Smaller Businesses in 2015
Small BizTips

3 Promising Trends for Smaller Businesses in 2015

There are ever fewer barriers to small and medium sized businesses using technology and data as effectively as the largest companies.
Himanshu Sareen | 6 min read
