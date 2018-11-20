Value

Be the Leader Your People Want
Leadership

Be the Leader Your People Want

Conscious leadership reduces turmoil.
Bob Rosen | 4 min read
4 Models for Building Value Through Acquisitions
Entrepreneurs

4 Models for Building Value Through Acquisitions

If you think buying another company is an easy shortcut to growth, you need to think some more.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them
Networking

This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them

Lead with value and doors will open for you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Quotes From 10 Inspiring Women on Understanding Your Value

Quotes From 10 Inspiring Women on Understanding Your Value

Female leaders and founders shared their advice at the ninth annual Women in the World conference.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
3 Essential Traits for Earning the Trust of Your Customers
customer trust

3 Essential Traits for Earning the Trust of Your Customers

Trust is invaluable, but it can't be purchased, only earned. There is no shortcut, only commitment.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused
Focus

Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused

Your company can't solve every problem for every consumer. Make intentional decisions about which opportunities you'll pursue.
Guy Goldstein | 4 min read
Effective Email Strategies for Startups Marketing on a Budget
Email Marketing

Effective Email Strategies for Startups Marketing on a Budget

Develop personas, and write customized emails that offer genuine value.
Yoav Vilner | 8 min read
When Scaling Your Company, Here's How to Never Lose Sight of Why Customers Fell in Love With Your Business in the First Place
Scaling

When Scaling Your Company, Here's How to Never Lose Sight of Why Customers Fell in Love With Your Business in the First Place

Laura Ashley, Nokia and many others faltered while growing their company. Here's how to not make their same mistakes.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
Time to Sell Your Business? You'll Need Metrics.
Metrics

Time to Sell Your Business? You'll Need Metrics.

Your enthusiasm for what you've built will get buyers excited but they'll need numbers too.
Mark Daoust | 6 min read
3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs to Overcome Scaling Issues
Scaling

3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs to Overcome Scaling Issues

Price for where you want to be, not where you are.
Jennifer Spencer | 6 min read
