Videos
What Are the Secrets to Creating Social Media-Friendly Videos That Sell? Here Are 5 Answers.
More From This Topic
Why a Mastermind Group Can Offer You That Push When You Most Need It
I Once Gave Up $36,000 For Creative Freedom. Here's Why I Did It.
Tell Me a Story: 4 Ways That Video Can Create Brand Fanatics -- Maybe Even Your Brand Fanatics
Research Says This Type of Video Closes More B2B Sales
3 Ways to Master the One Thing About Video That Entrepreneurs Don't Understand: Distribution
Hungry for New Leads? You Probably Aren't Putting Out Enough Hooks.
How This Established Entrepreneur Learns From His Young Employees
Why This Company Pays for Its Employees to Travel the World
This Founder Says You Should Never 'Work' -- Only Pursue Your Hobby
The 8 Most Popular and Effective Uses of Video Marketing
Videos -- or moving images that are often accompanied with audio -- can be a dynamic part of a business’s marketing strategy for demonstrating aspects of products or services that are better illustrated through a moving visual versus text or stills. Videos come in various forms, including explainers, interviews, short films and commercials.