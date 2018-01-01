Website Optimization

Optimizing Your Homepage With These 3 Things in Mind Will Help It Attract More Visitors
Websites

Optimizing Your Homepage With These 3 Things in Mind Will Help It Attract More Visitors

Home is a place where you don't have to think too much -- you simply walk inside and everything you need is waiting for you. A homepage should provide customers with a similar experience.
Liraz Margalit | 6 min read
10 Ways to Maximize the Profitability of Your Website
Profitability

10 Ways to Maximize the Profitability of Your Website

Some 96 percent of your visitors won't be ready to buy -- so what can you do to convince the rest and move the majority closer to a buying decision?
Jayson DeMers | 8 min read
How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.
Mobile Technology

How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.

Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
Sherry Gray | 4 min read
5 Online Basics Your Business Needs to Survive
Website Optimization

5 Online Basics Your Business Needs to Survive

Want to build a reputation for modernity for your small business? These are the bare-minimum features you need.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
First Impressions Count Just as Much Online
Website Optimization

First Impressions Count Just as Much Online

Make a memorable impact on new visitors to your website. You've got just seconds to hook them. Here's our checklist.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read
7 Revenue-Killing Mistakes for Ecommerce Retailers
Ready for Anything

7 Revenue-Killing Mistakes for Ecommerce Retailers

Simple integration and a user-friendly interface will help you build an unstoppable ecommerce empire and sleep better at night.
Matthew Toren | 7 min read
To Maximize Results Stop Sending Anyone Anywhere Except Your Landing Page
Online Marketing

To Maximize Results Stop Sending Anyone Anywhere Except Your Landing Page

Increase those conversions you've been working so hard to get.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
3 Tricks to Increase Your Online Business's Value
Website Optimization

3 Tricks to Increase Your Online Business's Value

Pay attention to these three issues and watch your website's value grow.
Mark Daoust | 6 min read
Top 10 WordPress Themes for Entrepreneurs
Wordpress

Top 10 WordPress Themes for Entrepreneurs

From entrepreneurs to freelancers, WordPress is being used by just about anyone
Tim Burd | 6 min read
8 Questions for Assessing Your Website
Websites

8 Questions for Assessing Your Website

Your online presence can't focus just on selling a product or service. To reach more customers, make your website is engaging -- a place where potential customers interact enough with you to become committed customers.
Kate Swoboda | 6 min read
