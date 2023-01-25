5 Cost-Controlling Measures Your Company Can Start Taking Today

Fuelman

When you're running a business, every dollar counts. That's especially true in an inflationary market where customers may not buy as many products, services and solutions if prices increase. If you're saving money, you can pass on those savings to customers, potentially swaying an on-the-fence buyer.

Additionally, women-run businesses tend to experience lower initial revenues than those owned by men, so cutting costs where possible can be particularly impactful. Try these strategies to control costs and trim expenses—without sacrificing the quality that your clients and customers have come to expect.

Use fuel cards to manage gas expenses. If your business relies on vehicles to deliver goods and services, you know that it can be challenging to anticipate and track spending at the pump. Using fuel cards, such as those provided by Fuelman, will produce savings without disrupting your business. By equipping your drivers with a fuel card, you'll cut down on the time you spend managing expenses from your drivers or fleet by effortlessly creating reports that help you better manage fuel expenses. Your company will get real-time notifications for each transaction to help identify and eliminate unauthorized employee transactions, so you'll be alerted to any fraudulent attempt to make a purchase if someone is attempting to misuse the card. It provides important peace of mind, considering 90% of all significant theft losses comes from employees, according to Willis North America.



A fuel card from Fuelman is a great way to avoid unnecessary costs and time-consuming investigations into whether your hard-earned revenues are being used properly. With the Simple Saver fuel card, you can save on fuel and earn nationwide rebates at preferred truck stops, as well as within the Fuelman Network. Use free tools or trials when possible. Companies can get caught in licensing arrangements with high upfront CapEx costs, which can sink them, especially if the software or tool does not materially improve the bottom line. Fortunately, many providers offer trials or month-by-month payments. For non-core tasks, use free versions until your business needs a premium version. Control or reduce your fleet repair costs. As a business owner, you want to keep your vehicles in top condition, but repairs can eat into your budget. A fuel card provided by Fuelman can help you save on both gas and maintenance. You can save up to 20% on repairs by using a Fuelman card with maintenance options. You'll be able to keep tabs on vehicle performance, get regular preventative maintenance, enjoy centralized repair tracking and easily identify underperforming vehicles. By staying on top of maintenance, your vehicles will run better and last longer, saving you unhappy surprises and their associated costs. Monitor raw material pricing. Zefiro, a zero waste product eTailer, sells many products that use silicone. Founder Carley Pulford says long-term planning helps her business control spending on this essential. "A key action for us is ensuring that we've placed our holiday order early enough in the year to avoid peak season shipping prices," Pulford says. "The pricing on the raw materials fluctuates, so we stock up when the price drops significantly." Network-network-network. No business grows without help. Reach out to others, and you'll be surprised at the savings you can reap through their tips, deals and discounts. Expand your circle in the new year through a networking organization, such as Chief and Bonfire Women. If you happen to be part of a collective or an incubator, as Zefiro is, take advantage of any discounts or help they provide. Zefiro's incubator partners with the local government to offer tax, accounting and human resource advice. "We're participating in a new floater program where we can hire help for the number of hours/days/weeks we need," Pulford says. She adds,"Never underestimate the free resources available from your local chamber of commerce or small business bureau."

As a business owner, you may think there's scant fat to trim from your budget. But by controlling your spending—through introducing fuel cards, scrutinizing your software subscriptions or timing your supply orders right—you can keep your costs right-sized while continuing to provide unparalleled products and services for your customers.

Ready to start saving at your business? Learn more about the Fuelman fuel card program here.