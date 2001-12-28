Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Columbus, Ohio--Casual dining chain Damon's Grill hasadded three new franchised locations in Kingsport, Tennessee;Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida; and Michigan City, Indiana. Withthis year's openings, there are now 141 Damon's in thecontinental United States, Puerto Rico and Great Britain. Thecompany anticipates opening 20 new locations in 2002.--Damon's International Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--Salon franchise haircolorxpressInternational Inc. has signed leases to open five salons throughoutFlorida. In addition, the company has executed franchise agreementsfor three of the five locations. --Thorp & Co.