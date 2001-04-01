Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Friendly Takeover

One franchise wasn't enough for Molly Maid.

By
This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Seventeen years after introducing Americans to its residentialcleaning franchise, Molly Maid is branching out in the home-servicemarket, acquiring three franchises in four years under its newname, Service Brands International.

Though the company plans to add more franchise concepts,don't expect it to stray far from its original focus. "Ourcore com-petency is home-service-type businesses," says MarcA. Kiekenapp, Serv-ice Brands' vice president of franchisedevelopment. "We're not going to depart into therestaurant business or anything like that."

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

James Cameron Wants to End Debate over Jack's Death in 'Titanic'

Steve Huff

Business News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Business News

Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Read More