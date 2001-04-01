Seventeen years after introducing Americans to its residentialcleaning franchise, Molly Maid is branching out in the home-servicemarket, acquiring three franchises in four years under its newname, Service Brands International.

Though the company plans to add more franchise concepts,don't expect it to stray far from its original focus. "Ourcore com-petency is home-service-type businesses," says MarcA. Kiekenapp, Serv-ice Brands' vice president of franchisedevelopment. "We're not going to depart into therestaurant business or anything like that."