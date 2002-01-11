Captain D's Debuts Lower-Investment Prototype
<b></b>
Nashville, Tennessee-Captain D's Seafood has openedit first location featuring a more compact restaurant prototype.The 1,800-square-foot restaurant, which is located in an inlineshopping center in Rainbow City, Alabama, seats 33 to 42 diners,compared with the traditional 128-seat, 3,250-square-foot CaptainD's unit. The reduced square footage will allow the company totake advantage of inline shopping center locations, smallerfreestanding retail sites and other properties that cannotaccommodate full-sized restaurants. With a shorter constructioncycle and lower cost, the smaller unit will also aid the seafoodchain's franchising efforts. -Nichol & Co.Ltd.
