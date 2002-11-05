GNC's Redesigned Store Focuses on Consumers

Pittsburgh--General Nutrition Centers officially unveiled a $20 million redesign for its 4,200 stores in the United States, marking the first time the entire chain has been redesigned simultaneously. The investment is the first in a multi-phase program to enhance the shopping experience for consumers. The new stores feature distinctly marked organization of different product categories, making it easy for consumers to find items. In addition, stores have an information kiosk and brochure stand that offers detailed information about common health issues and problems. -GNC

