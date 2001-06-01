You can't see it. You can't touch it. You can'ttaste it. But it's around you all the time. It may sound like ahorrible riddle, but it's actually an often-overlookedmarketing medium. What is it? Radio, of course.

"Most everybody puts their focus on television," notesDan Collins, seniormanager of media relations at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. "Butthere's a large amount of time people spend commuting anddriving, and they're listening to the radio. People forgetthat. They think it's television or nothing."