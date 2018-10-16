Little Land Play Gym
Indoor play facilities and pediatric therapy
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
13776 N. Hwy. 183, #107
Austin, TX 78750
CEO
Ernie Beltz Jr.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$138,400 - $266,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Little Land Play Gym has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
48 hours