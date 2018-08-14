Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
300 - 1788 W. 5th Ave.
Vancouver, BC V6J 1P2
CEO
Cathy Thorpe
Initial Investment ⓘ
$105,100 - $199,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$55,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Nurse Next Door Home Care Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
6 hours
Classroom Training:
33 hours
Additional Training:
By telephone/webinar
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2