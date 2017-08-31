Plus, how to avoid these mistakes in your own role.

Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David knows what sort of mistakes sales managers tend to make because he's made all of those mistakes. However, he wants to save you the frustration of going through the same trial-and-error, which is why he shot this video to break down the seven mistakes all sales managers make.

For starters, don't go out of your way to please one particular salesperson at the expense of the rest. If you have to resort to such extreme measures, you've probably lost that person already, and the rest of your staff will notice.

Click play to learn more about this tip and the rest of Bet-David's sales managing failures.

