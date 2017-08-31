Get All Access for $5/mo

7 Mistakes Sales Managers Make That Cost Them Time, Money and Employees Plus, how to avoid these mistakes in your own role.

By Patrick Bet-David

Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David knows what sort of mistakes sales managers tend to make because he's made all of those mistakes. However, he wants to save you the frustration of going through the same trial-and-error, which is why he shot this video to break down the seven mistakes all sales managers make.

For starters, don't go out of your way to please one particular salesperson at the expense of the rest. If you have to resort to such extreme measures, you've probably lost that person already, and the rest of your staff will notice.

Click play to learn more about this tip and the rest of Bet-David's sales managing failures.

Patrick Bet-David

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Patrick Bet-David teaches the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and personal development while inspiring people to break from limiting beliefs or other constraints and achieve their dreams. It has been referred to as “the best channel for entrepreneurs.” Learn more from Patrick's invaluable expertise and check out Patrick's new book Drop Out And Get Schooled: The Case For Thinking Twice About College.

