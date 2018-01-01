3-D Printer

Game Changer: The First 3-D Printed House Is Coming
3-D Printing

Game Changer: The First 3-D Printed House Is Coming

Just think, you can print up the house of your dreams for less than the cost of other new homes.
Business Insider Staff | 6 min read
3-D Printing Opens Up Wild New Frontiers for This Longtime Jewelry Designer
3-D Printing

3-D Printing Opens Up Wild New Frontiers for This Longtime Jewelry Designer

Dilek Sezen used to spend months designing each of her high-end earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Then, she discovered the 3-D printer.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
'We Had a Crush on the MakerBot': How 3-D Printing Won These Fashion Designers Over
3D Printers

'We Had a Crush on the MakerBot': How 3-D Printing Won These Fashion Designers Over

French designers Nelly Zagury and Célia Elmasu revealed their first 3-D printed jewelry collection at a runway show in New York City this spring.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
This 3-D Printed Fashion Show Pushes Haute Couture in a New Direction
3-D Printing

This 3-D Printed Fashion Show Pushes Haute Couture in a New Direction

As part of 3-D Print Week in New York, a group of 12 design teams came together to showcase their futuristic work.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How a 3-D Printer Just Gave This Little Girl an Awesome, New Prosthetic Hand
Far Out Tech

How a 3-D Printer Just Gave This Little Girl an Awesome, New Prosthetic Hand

Faith Lennox's breakthrough prosthetic 'robohand,' molded in her favorite colors, was printed and assembled in less than 24 hours, but 3-D printing gave her much more than a hand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Want a 3-D Printed Selfie? There's an App for That.
Far Out Tech

Want a 3-D Printed Selfie? There's an App for That.

People can take a picture using their smartphone or tablet, then send the picture to a 3-D printing company and receive a 3-D version of their face.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read
Will 3-D Printed Food Become as Common as the Microwave?
3-D Printing

Will 3-D Printed Food Become as Common as the Microwave?

Entrepreneur Lynette Kucsma is bullish on the idea.
Matt McCue | 5 min read
Scientists Can 3-D Print a New Windpipe on a $2,500 Desktop Machine
3-D Printing

Scientists Can 3-D Print a New Windpipe on a $2,500 Desktop Machine

Doctors at a New York-based research institute are combining 3-D printed cartilage with living cells to manufacture trachea replacements.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Don't Have a 3-D Printer Yet? This Startup Wants to Change That.
CES 2015

Don't Have a 3-D Printer Yet? This Startup Wants to Change That.

AIO Robotics has developed a compact, all-in-one 3-D printer/copier/scanner/fax machine. Yes, all that in one small package.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Derby the Dog Can Now Run Free Thanks to His New 3-D Printed Legs
3-D Printing

Derby the Dog Can Now Run Free Thanks to His New 3-D Printed Legs

Derby's unusually small forearms kept him from playing with the other dogs, until he received a pair of robotic legs that lets him keep up with his friends.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
