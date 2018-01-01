Alternative Financing

Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back
Alternative Financing

Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back

This year, expect a more diversified approach and better user experience to help fintech recover from a downbeat 2016.
Eyal Lifshitz | 5 min read
'Factoring' Family Into Account
Alternative Financing

'Factoring' Family Into Account

A third-generation entrepreneur founds a fintech startup that would have made his father's small-business journey less stressful.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Here's a Boring Investment You'll Find Is Exciting in Your Investment Portfolio
Investing strategies

Here's a Boring Investment You'll Find Is Exciting in Your Investment Portfolio

Business development companies provide financing to small and mid-sized businesses and provide a steady yield for growth investors.
Chris Oberbeck | 4 min read
Why Fintech Has Failed to Supplant Big Banks - So Far
Financial Tech

Why Fintech Has Failed to Supplant Big Banks - So Far

In round one, it all came down to cost of capital, but soon a second wave of fintech firms will properly exploit their technological advantage.
Toby Russell | 4 min read
How Silicon Valley is Changing the Fintech Space
Finance

How Silicon Valley is Changing the Fintech Space

FinTech companies are generally startups founded to disrupt established financial systems.
Evan Singer | 4 min read
3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds
Small Business Financing

3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds

You could get just the injection of cash you need through grant support, business development companies or online lenders.
Chris Oberbeck | 4 min read
Online Lending Means the Bank's 'No' is Not the Last Word Any More
Small Business Loans

Online Lending Means the Bank's 'No' is Not the Last Word Any More

Online lending has become a legitimate alternative for small-business owners looking to secure financing.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
4 Lessons Learned in Getting Bank Financing
Financing

4 Lessons Learned in Getting Bank Financing

Consider these four topics before, during and after you apply for a small business loan. You'll be glad you did.
Fan Bi | 4 min read
Improving the Financial Health of Your Business
Business Finance

Improving the Financial Health of Your Business

Look at your startup the way a doctor looks at you. Take the measurements, perform the tests, make a diagnosis and take your medicine.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
Differentiate or Die Trying: What's Next For the Alternative Lending Market
Lending

Differentiate or Die Trying: What's Next For the Alternative Lending Market

Smart organizations will find ways to engage with their customers outside of the direct sale.
Chris Myers | 6 min read
