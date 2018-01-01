Brand Loyalty
Marketing
The Evolution of Power: Marketer vs. Machine
Algorithms anticipate our needs and desires so well that it is an open question if consumers are really making their own decisions or just feel as though they are.
More From This Topic
Customer Experience
Facebook Data Reveals What's Stopping Millennials From Being Loyal to Brands
These young consumers want to commit to companies, but companies don't always provide ideal experiences.
Native Advertising
4 Reasons Your Company Should Use Native Advertising
Your target audience doesn't want to be sold. Give them something to think about instead, and you'll help engender brand loyalty around shared viewpoints.
Customer Loyalty
The 5 Emotions That Drive Customer Loyalty
If you want a customer to be loyal to your brand, you need to establish a sense of familiarity.
Brand Loyalty
7 Ways to Get Your Customers to Actively Promote Your Brand
Brand loyalty is all well and good. But what you want is brand evangelism.
Customer Loyalty
Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty
How to win customers and influence sales with five factors that help cultivate loyalty.
Retail Businesses
Here's a Great Way to Wake up Your Stagnating Retail Brand
Compete directly with consumer-direct manufacturers. Like it or not, it's the brave new economy that will shape our industry.
Customer Loyalty
5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A
This restaurant chain is known for much more than its yummy chicken.
Customer Service
How One Company Won My Loyalty With Only $100
In a business environment that no longer values brand loyalty, winning over long-term customers creates benefits that entrepreneurs should not undervalue.
Employees
The Human Element: Your Most Important Business Resource
Create a company culture that prioritizes people.
Customer Loyalty
3 Ways to Increase Customer Loyalty
People remain committed to a brand they feel a connection to.