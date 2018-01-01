Brand Loyalty

Facebook Data Reveals What's Stopping Millennials From Being Loyal to Brands
Customer Experience

Facebook Data Reveals What's Stopping Millennials From Being Loyal to Brands

These young consumers want to commit to companies, but companies don't always provide ideal experiences.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
4 Reasons Your Company Should Use Native Advertising
Native Advertising

4 Reasons Your Company Should Use Native Advertising

Your target audience doesn't want to be sold. Give them something to think about instead, and you'll help engender brand loyalty around shared viewpoints.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
The 5 Emotions That Drive Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

The 5 Emotions That Drive Customer Loyalty

If you want a customer to be loyal to your brand, you need to establish a sense of familiarity.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
7 Ways to Get Your Customers to Actively Promote Your Brand
Brand Loyalty

7 Ways to Get Your Customers to Actively Promote Your Brand

Brand loyalty is all well and good. But what you want is brand evangelism.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty

How to win customers and influence sales with five factors that help cultivate loyalty.
Mark Harrington | 5 min read
Here's a Great Way to Wake up Your Stagnating Retail Brand
Retail Businesses

Here's a Great Way to Wake up Your Stagnating Retail Brand

Compete directly with consumer-direct manufacturers. Like it or not, it's the brave new economy that will shape our industry.
Rex Chen | 7 min read
5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A
Customer Loyalty

5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A

This restaurant chain is known for much more than its yummy chicken.
David Saef | 4 min read
How One Company Won My Loyalty With Only $100
Customer Service

How One Company Won My Loyalty With Only $100

In a business environment that no longer values brand loyalty, winning over long-term customers creates benefits that entrepreneurs should not undervalue.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
The Human Element: Your Most Important Business Resource
Employees

The Human Element: Your Most Important Business Resource

Create a company culture that prioritizes people.
Zach Ferres | 4 min read
3 Ways to Increase Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

3 Ways to Increase Customer Loyalty

People remain committed to a brand they feel a connection to.
Dave Thompson | 4 min read
