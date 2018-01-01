Colleges
College Entrepreneurs
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019
The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top undergraduate programs at universities.
Cybersecurity
Moody's: Cyber Attacks Are a Growing Risk for Corporate Credit
The ratings agency says it does not 'explicitly incorporate' cyber attack risk in its analysis, but is paying more attention to it.
Top Colleges
The Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurship 2016
The Princeton Review ranked the top entrepreneurship programs at U.S. schools.
Entrepreneurship Programs
This Program Wants to Help People With Disabilities Become Entrepreneurs
Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago hope to create a training program that can be replicated in other places.
Travel
For $44,000, This Company Arranges College Visits Via Private Jet
Last year, 18 excursions were purchased -- a number that charterer Magellan Jets hopes to double this year.
Public Relations
A Tiny College Offers PR Crisis Lesson Businesses Should Study
When Shimer College was ranked one of the worst colleges in America, it trusted its loyalists to make its case. The strategy has worked well.
College
Obama Wants Community College to Be Free for Two Years
The president is giving a new idea for higher education the old college try.
College
How We Pay for College Is Broken
The way most Americans pay for college -- a patchwork system of loans, grants, and scholarships from colleges -- was largely created generations ago, when fewer people went to college and when the price tag of a college was a lot less.
Overcoming Obstacles
Going From 'Least Likely to Succeed' and Charting a Path to Prosperity
An entrepreneur without a college degree gives his ingredients for overcoming hurdles and learning the skills to run a robust enterprise.
Education
Starbucks Will Fund Online College Degrees for Thousands of Employees
College juniors and seniors who work more than 20 hours per week will be eligible to enroll in a tuition-free online program with Arizona State University.
Employee Training
The Workplace Training Hotbed You May Be Overlooking
By tapping the expertise of colleges and universities, companies can boost staff skills and productivity and stay ahead of the competition.