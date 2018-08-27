Decision Making

More From This Topic

Why Quitting My 6-Figure Job Was the Best Decision for My Family

Why Quitting My 6-Figure Job Was the Best Decision for My Family

In order to be successful, sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone.
GOBankingRates | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer
Decision Making

Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer

If a sell is premature, it can be better to wait it out.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Jeff Bezos Reveals What Inspires Him the Most at Work
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Reveals What Inspires Him the Most at Work

The Amazon founder talked about how he makes decisions that make a real impact.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)
Infographics

Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)

It's important to know when to follow your heart and when to follow your head.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Instagram's Founders Say They're Resigning Because They Want New Challenges, But They May Also Want to Get Away From Zuckerberg
Instagram

Instagram's Founders Say They're Resigning Because They Want New Challenges, But They May Also Want to Get Away From Zuckerberg

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving on a high note.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions
Cognitive bias

3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions

Cognitive bias is an insidious threat to the rational decision-making you probably think you're engaged in.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Make the Best Decisions for Your Life by Listening to Your Inner Voice
Decision Making

Make the Best Decisions for Your Life by Listening to Your Inner Voice

Trust your intuition to get the most out of life.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
These 9 Entrepreneurs Turned Down Acquisitions, and Their Businesses Are Doing Great
Entrepreneurs

These 9 Entrepreneurs Turned Down Acquisitions, and Their Businesses Are Doing Great

Even when offered millions, sometimes billions, of dollars, these entrepreneurs chose to hold their ground.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Business Right Now
Artificial Intelligence

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Business Right Now

Machines don't waste time.
Harry Kabadaian | 5 min read
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster
Leadership

Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster

Listening to your gut will be much safer if you also listen to the machine crunching the data.
Jacky Chou | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.