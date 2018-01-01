Event Planning Business
event marketing
What Makes Events Like Apple's So Effective?
An effective event resonates with audiences to create a lasting positive impression.
More From This Topic
Events
6 Steps to Planning a Free Startup Event and Making a Splash
It's time to get real: Promote your company offline, using real-life, real-time events.
Events
Hire Professional Moderators So Your Event Panels Don't Suck
While a lot of attention is given to finding keynote speakers and other event details, panels often end up being an afterthought. This is where a professional moderator can help.
Influencers
This Family Business Is Literally Influential
A husband-wife team has built a business matching marketers with just the right influencers.
Startup Kit
The Price Is Right: Turning a Profit in the Event Planning Business
Learn how to set prices that are high enough to keep your profitable but not high enough to scare away prospective customers.
Event Planning Business
How Data Can Help You to Personalize Marketing Events and Boost ROI
Event marketing is costly but offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with the people who are your market.
Events
How to Leverage Live Marketing With Social Media Before, During and After Events
Some large brands are pioneering marketing strategies blending social media with traditional events. The synergy is powerful while the cost is remarkably manageable.
Marketing
Bonnaroo's Founder on Hosting a Blockbuster Bash
Rick Farman, the co-founder of Superfly Presents, the company behind music festival Bonnaroo, offers advice about successful events.
Technology
10 Must-Have Tech Tools for Producing Better Live Events
Apps, ideas and resources that can inject new life into your next live meeting, conference or trade show.
Marketing
Wining and Dining to Grow Your Business and Brand
How to create memorable events that entertain, impress and retain clients and customers.
Marketing
How to Promote Your Business Events on Facebook
Use care in setting up the event, then create excitement with visually compelling posts and ads.