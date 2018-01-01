Gender

Google: Gender Pay Gap? Nope, Nothing to See Here.
Google

Google: Gender Pay Gap? Nope, Nothing to See Here.

The company pushes back on a Department of Labor report, and says it 'conducts rigorous, annual analyses' to make sure it adheres to equal pay practices.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Lawsuit Claims Yahoo Job Reviews Discriminated Against Men
Yahoo!

Lawsuit Claims Yahoo Job Reviews Discriminated Against Men

The lawsuit also claims former Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Savitt 'intentionally hired and promoted women because of their gender.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Proposal for 'Professional Women' Emoji Accepted
Emoji

Google Proposal for 'Professional Women' Emoji Accepted

Emoji should be open to all genders, nationalities and races, right?
David Murphy | 2 min read
Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice
Target

Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice

The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
PepsiCo CEO: Don't Call People 'Sweetie' or 'Honey' in the Workplace
Women Leaders

PepsiCo CEO: Don't Call People 'Sweetie' or 'Honey' in the Workplace

The outspoken Indra Nooyi said as a matter of dignity these terms shouldn't be used in a professional setting.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Still Marketing to Women With Pink? Puh-leeze...
Entrepreneur Network

Still Marketing to Women With Pink? Puh-leeze...

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris says millenials want abolish gender marketing and start marketing to people like intelligent human beings.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns
Resignation

After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns

His comments on women in tennis were widely denounced, including by Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova.
Reuters | 2 min read
Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party
Microsoft

Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said Xbox and Microsoft were represented 'in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon Resisting Efforts to Reveal Gender Pay Differences
Income Inequality

Amazon Resisting Efforts to Reveal Gender Pay Differences

The online retailer asked the SEC for permission to omit the issue from the annual ballot.
Reuters | 3 min read
Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos
Women in Business

Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos

Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
