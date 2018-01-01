Gig Workers
Freelancers
Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal
Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
More From This Topic
Remote Workforce
The Secret to Retaining Productive Remote Workers Is Remembering They Are People
Employers must embrace remote workers by understanding their needs.
Remote Workers
50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary
The money can be pretty good but you're on your own. For some people that's the best part.
B2B Commerce
Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map
Solopreneurs need all the help they can get. These three companies deliver small-businesses with the services they need to do their best.
Freelancers
Today's Gig Economy Treats Workers as Expendable Cogs in the Machine, but That's About to Change
The next generation of freelancers will have careers, not just gigs.
Legal Issues
How the Gig Economy Hurts Workers and Consumers
Freelancers are not subject to traditional worker protection and accountability laws, and operate largely outside the social safety net.
Outsourcing
How America-First Entrepreneurs Can Combat the Effects of Outsourcing
Large corporations may employ huge numbers, but the reality is that small businesses collectively have a lot of power. By banding together to create strong networks of innovation and competition, entrepreneurs can positively impact the American economy.
Introverts
Why Freelancing Is Perfect for Introverts
Introverts are naturally good at structuring their own time and don't get stir crazy working at home.
Affiliate Marketing
The Affiliate Marketing Model: A Blueprint for Success in the Gig Economy
Don't get caught in an old-fashioned marketing model. Take advantage of the freedom and flexibility the gig economy offers.
Technology
Future Technology Will Bring Terrifying Prospects You Can Innovate Against
The way the world works is changing, which raises both questions and opportunities.
Work From Home
How to Stay Motivated Working From Home
Working from home gives you that cherished freedom, but plenty of distractions, as well.