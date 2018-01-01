Gig Workers

The Secret to Retaining Productive Remote Workers Is Remembering They Are People
Remote Workforce

The Secret to Retaining Productive Remote Workers Is Remembering They Are People

Employers must embrace remote workers by understanding their needs.
Karen Lachtanski | 5 min read
50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary
Remote Workers

50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary

The money can be pretty good but you're on your own. For some people that's the best part.
John Rampton | 12 min read
Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map
B2B Commerce

Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map

Solopreneurs need all the help they can get. These three companies deliver small-businesses with the services they need to do their best.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
Today's Gig Economy Treats Workers as Expendable Cogs in the Machine, but That's About to Change
Freelancers

Today's Gig Economy Treats Workers as Expendable Cogs in the Machine, but That's About to Change

The next generation of freelancers will have careers, not just gigs.
Kristel Kruustük | 6 min read
How the Gig Economy Hurts Workers and Consumers
Legal Issues

How the Gig Economy Hurts Workers and Consumers

Freelancers are not subject to traditional worker protection and accountability laws, and operate largely outside the social safety net.
Andje M. Medina and Craig M. Peters | 7 min read
How America-First Entrepreneurs Can Combat the Effects of Outsourcing
Outsourcing

How America-First Entrepreneurs Can Combat the Effects of Outsourcing

Large corporations may employ huge numbers, but the reality is that small businesses collectively have a lot of power. By banding together to create strong networks of innovation and competition, entrepreneurs can positively impact the American economy.
Mark Minevich | 7 min read
Why Freelancing Is Perfect for Introverts
Introverts

Why Freelancing Is Perfect for Introverts

Introverts are naturally good at structuring their own time and don't get stir crazy working at home.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The Affiliate Marketing Model: A Blueprint for Success in the Gig Economy
Affiliate Marketing

The Affiliate Marketing Model: A Blueprint for Success in the Gig Economy

Don't get caught in an old-fashioned marketing model. Take advantage of the freedom and flexibility the gig economy offers.
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
Future Technology Will Bring Terrifying Prospects You Can Innovate Against
Technology

Future Technology Will Bring Terrifying Prospects You Can Innovate Against

The way the world works is changing, which raises both questions and opportunities.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
How to Stay Motivated Working From Home
Work From Home

How to Stay Motivated Working From Home

Working from home gives you that cherished freedom, but plenty of distractions, as well.
Mike Kappel | 5 min read
