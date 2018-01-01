Grants

Hometown Glory: Get Startup Grants and Seed Investments From Your City
Hometown Glory: Get Startup Grants and Seed Investments From Your City

Think globally, but get your financial start locally.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Grants May Be Free, But They Do Come at a Price
Grants May Be Free, But They Do Come at a Price

Here are four things entrepreneurs should know about this type of funding, along with some best practices.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
The Feds Have $2.5B Available to Fund Innovative Small Companies
The Feds Have $2.5B Available to Fund Innovative Small Companies

The Small Business Administration is crisscrossing the nation to educate entrepreneurs about how to apply for grants focused on early stage companies.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
5 Ways Small Businesses Can Afford a Big-Time Trade Show
5 Ways Small Businesses Can Afford a Big-Time Trade Show

Trade shows are an opportunity for upstart companies to show their stuff and make vital connections but the cost of entry is steep.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
Thank You for Your Service - 4 Business Funding Programs for Veterans
Thank You for Your Service - 4 Business Funding Programs for Veterans

A grateful nation gives its warriors at least a bit of help making the transition from military life to launching their own businesses.
Kedma Ough | 3 min read
Chase to Give Away $3 Million in Grants in Contest for Small Businesses
Chase to Give Away $3 Million in Grants in Contest for Small Businesses

The bank is looking to give 20 U.S. small businesses $150,000 in grants.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
How Matched-Savings Grants Help Thrifty Entrepreneurs Realize Their Dreams
How Matched-Savings Grants Help Thrifty Entrepreneurs Realize Their Dreams

Programs around the nation will double the savings of low-income entrepreneurs working to start a business.
Kedma Ough | 3 min read
The Government Might Fund Your Idea Before Anybody Else Will
The Government Might Fund Your Idea Before Anybody Else Will

Competition for the money is fierce but the federal government allocates $2B a year in grants for early stage ideas few investors will touch.
Kedma Ough | 3 min read
Is Your Business Eligible for a Government Grant?
Is Your Business Eligible for a Government Grant?

It just might be. Here's how to win one at a local, state or federal level.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Google's Eric Schmidt to Give $1 Million to Help Tech Savvy Organizations Solve Problems
Google's Eric Schmidt to Give $1 Million to Help Tech Savvy Organizations Solve Problems

Schmidt says he's putting his money where his mouth is as he promotes his book, The New Digital Age.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
