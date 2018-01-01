Kanye West

More From This Topic

How Jeff Beacher Turned Madness Into Millions
Radicals & Visionaries

How Jeff Beacher Turned Madness Into Millions

Before there was 'experiential theater,' there was Beacher's Madhouse.
Dan Bova | 8 min read
Kanye West to Apple: Buy Tidal Already
Apple

Kanye West to Apple: Buy Tidal Already

The rap mogul has taken to Twitter to convince Apple to acquire music streaming service Tidal.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?
Kim Kardashian

Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?

And she wasn't being all, like, cheeky and stuff.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Approaches Every Problem -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

How Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Approaches Every Problem -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: The Pope is joining Instagram.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Get the Story Behind 'The 48 Laws of Power,' the Book That Influenced 50 Cent, Kanye West and Countless Prisoners
Entrepreneur Network

Get the Story Behind 'The 48 Laws of Power,' the Book That Influenced 50 Cent, Kanye West and Countless Prisoners

Robert Greene talks with Patrick Bet-David about his life and inspiration behind his five books, the first of which is now a mega cult classic among rappers, the Hollywood elite and prison inmates.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
Open Letter to Kanye: 6 Proven Ways to Chill Out
Leadership

Open Letter to Kanye: 6 Proven Ways to Chill Out

Innovation's hard. We understand, which is why we decided to help Kanye and share a few tips.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read
Tongue-in-Cheek Crowdfunding Page Created to Help Kanye Out of Debt
Kanye West

Tongue-in-Cheek Crowdfunding Page Created to Help Kanye Out of Debt

And it's raised a meager sum thus far.
Kalyeena Makortoff | 2 min read
7 Business Feuds With More Beef Than Kanye vs. Taylor
Franchises

7 Business Feuds With More Beef Than Kanye vs. Taylor

When money is involved, all bets are off.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Kanye West and Beyoncé Might Have Saved Tidal
Kanye West

Kanye West and Beyoncé Might Have Saved Tidal

The streaming service has hit number one on the app rankings for the first time ever.
Jonathan Chew | 3 min read
Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.
Influencers

Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.

Did you expect Elon Musk to write Kanye West's bio? What about Martha Stewart covering the importance of Kim Kardashian?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.