Lean Startups

Why This Company Didn't Invest in an Overpaid Sales Team or a Fancy HQ
Ready for Anything

Why This Company Didn't Invest in an Overpaid Sales Team or a Fancy HQ

Focus on your product if you really want your business to succeed.
Jeff Kupietzky | 7 min read
4 Tips to Growing a Multimillion-Dollar Business With Zero Debt and No Investors
Starting a Business

4 Tips to Growing a Multimillion-Dollar Business With Zero Debt and No Investors

Attracting valuable clients requires that you invest in revenue drivers, existing clients -- and yourself
Brett Hyman | 6 min read
I Started My Business on a Spreadsheet -- Here's Why All Bootstrapped Companies Need to Start Lean
Starting a Business

I Started My Business on a Spreadsheet -- Here's Why All Bootstrapped Companies Need to Start Lean

Start small, prove out the real business need, concentrate on learning how to sell or convert and then retain customers, and you're setting yourself up for bootstrapped business success.
John Doherty | 7 min read
5 Reasons to Keep a Startup Mindset for the Long Haul
Startup Culture

5 Reasons to Keep a Startup Mindset for the Long Haul

Working lean in startup mode should not end when your business has moved to the next stage in its lifecycle.
Sue Vestri | 5 min read
How Wonder Woman Is Inspiring Business Leaders Worldwide
Leadership

How Wonder Woman Is Inspiring Business Leaders Worldwide

Entrepreneurs can relate to the many struggles Wonder Woman has achieving her destiny.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move
Starting a Business

You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move

You're the only one who should determine how much your time is worth. These tips can help you enter the startup world with eyes wide open.
Jacob Warwick | 5 min read
4 Ways to Avoid Common Business Credit Fallouts
Credit

4 Ways to Avoid Common Business Credit Fallouts

Easy credit has caused more failures than bootstrapping ever will.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
The MIT Blackjack Team: An Effective Startup Model
Lean Startups

The MIT Blackjack Team: An Effective Startup Model

Its exploits were the subject of a book and made into into a film, but what secrets does the team's journey hold for founders and entrepreneurs?
Nicholas Colon | 5 min read
Eric Ries on 4 Common Misconceptions About Lean Startup
Startups

Eric Ries on 4 Common Misconceptions About Lean Startup

If you believe lean startup methods lead to "cheap" products and companies, or that lean startup companies don't think big, think again.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
This Entrepreneur Lives in the Back Room at a Gym While Building His Business
Lean Startups

This Entrepreneur Lives in the Back Room at a Gym While Building His Business

Many entrepreneurs have launched startups from home. This relentless entrepreneur would, too, if he still had a home.
Jack McNamara | 7 min read
