Marketing Basics

How Not to Be a Boring Blogger: Write Like You Eat (Infographic)
How Not to Be a Boring Blogger: Write Like You Eat (Infographic)

Content is king right now. You have to engage with your consumers if you want them to buy what you are selling.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
8 Ways to Make Reporters Fall In Love With Your Startup
8 Ways to Make Reporters Fall In Love With Your Startup

Give reporters what they really want: timely, useful information that can help them do their jobs. Just don't be a pest about it.
Michelle Garrett | 3 min read
6 Attention-Grabbing Direct Mail Designs
6 Attention-Grabbing Direct Mail Designs

When planning your direct mail campaign, choosing the right design is crucial. These tips can help you select the one that works best for you.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
5 Tips for Producing Direct Mail Copy That Sells
5 Tips for Producing Direct Mail Copy That Sells

These strategies will help you craft a direct mail piece that will connect with your customer.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
Is Your Marketing Message Getting Muddled?
Is Your Marketing Message Getting Muddled?

When entrepreneurs formulate their marketing strategy, it is imperative to have a clear focal point while providing an authentic message.
Debra Kaye | 4 min read
How Understanding Your Customers Can Help You Create Copy That Sells
How Understanding Your Customers Can Help You Create Copy That Sells

No matter how good your product is, if you can't convey its value to potential customers, they'll never experience what you've created.
Nadia Eghbal | 8 min read
Contently's New $9 Million Crown Proves Content Is King
Contently's New $9 Million Crown Proves Content Is King

Contently, a startup transforming the way journalists and marketing companies do business, has raised $9 million in Series B funding.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
The 7 Worst Speaking Mistakes Professionals Make
The 7 Worst Speaking Mistakes Professionals Make

How we speak -- tone, pitch and volume -- can go a long way in effectively communicating your startup's message.
Alison Griswold | 5 min read
7 Idioms Almost Everyone Gets Wrong
7 Idioms Almost Everyone Gets Wrong

The English language changes constantly, but sometimes it retains sayings that use words and meanings that have fallen out of favor. That leads to inadvertent mistakes.
Matt Wilson | 4 min read
Cringe-Worthy Jargon That Should Be Retired Before 2014
Cringe-Worthy Jargon That Should Be Retired Before 2014

Whether it's complete nonsense or words that have been diminished through overuse and misuse, these terms should all be put to bed permanently.
Valerie Pritchard | 6 min read
