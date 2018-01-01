Mobile Technology

10 Ways Enterprise Chatbots Empower CEOs
Chatbots

10 Ways Enterprise Chatbots Empower CEOs

Company leaders and CEOs of small and large organizations are using enterprise chatbots to get more done.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
6 Reasons Why You Should Launch a Mobile App for Your Business -- and 3 Reasons Why You Shouldn't
Mobile Apps

6 Reasons Why You Should Launch a Mobile App for Your Business -- and 3 Reasons Why You Shouldn't

Mobile is the next great digital frontier, but is your business truly ready to reap its benefits?
Ross Brown | 7 min read
The Top 5 Reasons You Need Business Mobility
Mobile Technology

The Top 5 Reasons You Need Business Mobility

Interacting with your customers, no matter where you are, is vital to your success.
Steve Harvey | 6 min read
Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think
Video Marketing

Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think

For fewer zeroes than you think, you can give your content an authentic immediacy and put your audience right in the middle of the action.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
3 Ways to Put More Nudge Into Your Push Notifications
Mobile Technology

3 Ways to Put More Nudge Into Your Push Notifications

Push notifications are influential drivers to maximizing mobile presence.
SC Moatti | 5 min read
How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.
Mobile Technology

How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.

Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
Sherry Gray | 4 min read
9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything
Internet of Things

9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything

IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Nathan Sinnott | 7 min read
3 Ways to End Technology Distraction
Tech Addiction

3 Ways to End Technology Distraction

It's not about never looking at your phone; it's simply about looking at it less.
Graham Young | 7 min read
HR? Mobile Technology Will Make You Rethink Your Strategy.
Mobile Technology

HR? Mobile Technology Will Make You Rethink Your Strategy.

The influx of millennials into the workforce makes it imperative that employers use mobile technology to appeal to them.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits
The Fix

How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits

Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
