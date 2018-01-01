Mobile Technology
User Experience
One Metric for Testing a Successful User Experience
Measure the success of your UX efforts by improvements in your conversion rate.
More From This Topic
Chatbots
10 Ways Enterprise Chatbots Empower CEOs
Company leaders and CEOs of small and large organizations are using enterprise chatbots to get more done.
Mobile Apps
6 Reasons Why You Should Launch a Mobile App for Your Business -- and 3 Reasons Why You Shouldn't
Mobile is the next great digital frontier, but is your business truly ready to reap its benefits?
Mobile Technology
The Top 5 Reasons You Need Business Mobility
Interacting with your customers, no matter where you are, is vital to your success.
Video Marketing
Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think
For fewer zeroes than you think, you can give your content an authentic immediacy and put your audience right in the middle of the action.
Mobile Technology
3 Ways to Put More Nudge Into Your Push Notifications
Push notifications are influential drivers to maximizing mobile presence.
Mobile Technology
How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.
Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
Internet of Things
9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything
IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Tech Addiction
3 Ways to End Technology Distraction
It's not about never looking at your phone; it's simply about looking at it less.
Mobile Technology
HR? Mobile Technology Will Make You Rethink Your Strategy.
The influx of millennials into the workforce makes it imperative that employers use mobile technology to appeal to them.
The Fix
How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits
Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.