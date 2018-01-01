Niche marketing

The Dress Code for This New Restaurant Is Your Birthday Suit
The Dress Code for This New Restaurant Is Your Birthday Suit

Twin brothers in Paris left the insurance business to open a restaurant catering to nude vegans.
Gene Marks | 3 min read
Stop Shooting For the Moon! Raising Prices Won't Raise Your Profits. Catering to a Niche Will.
Stop Shooting For the Moon! Raising Prices Won't Raise Your Profits. Catering to a Niche Will.

Stick with appealing to a niche audience before building out. Here are three ways how.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
9 Startups Changing the Fabric of Fashion
9 Startups Changing the Fabric of Fashion

Consumers increasingly demand products that cruelty-free and sustainable, but with no compromise in quality.
Anne Brainard | 6 min read
Dear Entrepreneurs: Small Is Still Beautiful
Dear Entrepreneurs: Small Is Still Beautiful

What's so great about taking it to the next level? Bigger doesn't mean better, or more successful, over the long term.
Alex Chriss | 6 min read
How to Stand Out From the Crowd as a Digital Marketing Agency
How to Stand Out From the Crowd as a Digital Marketing Agency

Old -fashioned advertising and pricing transparency is a good start.
Scott Langdon | 7 min read
Trust Your Insights More Than Those Big Brands You Envy
Trust Your Insights More Than Those Big Brands You Envy

Be original, not a copycat.
Jon MacDonald | 5 min read
3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017

The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
Jonathan Chaupin | 3 min read
It's Always a Good Time to Start a Business -- Unless You're Launching a Mediocre One
It's Always a Good Time to Start a Business -- Unless You're Launching a Mediocre One

If your product or service falls short of great, your company won't last long.
Gerard Adams | 5 min read
2 Tech Trends That Will Help You Focus
2 Tech Trends That Will Help You Focus

Small businesses should take advantage of an online marketplace to sell niche products.
Karen Peacock | 5 min read
If You're Building a Niche-Media Platform, You Don't Have the Time to Read This

If You're Building a Niche-Media Platform, You Don't Have the Time to Read This

Instead, you should be out building strategic relationships. They're everything to your bottom line.
Derek Riedle | 4 min read
