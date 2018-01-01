Optimism

More From This Topic

To Be Successful Stay Far Away From These 7 Types of Toxic People
Toxic People

To Be Successful Stay Far Away From These 7 Types of Toxic People

You need a network of talented people, not toxic personalities who undermine you.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Seeing the Big Picture When Business Gets Slow
Seasonal Businesses

Seeing the Big Picture When Business Gets Slow

Good advice can come from unexpected sources.
William Bauer | 3 min read
You Can Reprogram Yourself to Be a Positive Person and You Should
Entrepreneur Mindset

You Can Reprogram Yourself to Be a Positive Person and You Should

Rational optimists are much more in touch with reality than chronic pessimists.
John Rampton | 7 min read
What Are the Traits That Make You Resilient?
Productivity

What Are the Traits That Make You Resilient?

They might not be what you might think.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Don't Need Business Experience to Start Their Own Company
Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Don't Need Business Experience to Start Their Own Company

Shaun Neff never had a full-time job before he started his company, and it worked out okay for him.
Business Rockstars | 1 min read
These Countries Are the Most Optimistic About the Global Economy
Money

These Countries Are the Most Optimistic About the Global Economy

The United States is not at the top of the list.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
25 Inspirational Quotes From Bill Clinton on His 70th Birthday
Inspirational Quotes

25 Inspirational Quotes From Bill Clinton on His 70th Birthday

The 42nd President of the United States celebrates his birthday on Aug. 19.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
The 7 Biggest Lies We Believe About Success
Success

The 7 Biggest Lies We Believe About Success

Forget what you think you know about success and begin the hard work of learning the truth about it.
Chris W. Dunn | 6 min read
7 Reasons Why Too Much Optimism Is Bad for Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Reasons Why Too Much Optimism Is Bad for Business

As Nelson Mandela said, 'The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.'
Steven Kaufman | 7 min read
Who Are America's Most Optimistic Workers?
Employee Morale

Who Are America's Most Optimistic Workers?

A poll by online salary database PayScale reveals which industries have the most confident employees.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.