Perseverance

Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Failure

Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders

These innovators share how they learned from their setbacks.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
When Keith Jarrett Played on a Very Broken Piano...and Then Sold 3.5 Million Albums?
Perseverance

When Keith Jarrett Played on a Very Broken Piano...and Then Sold 3.5 Million Albums?

Talk about dealing with adversity
Gene Marks | 3 min read
8 Traits of Outstanding People
Traits

8 Traits of Outstanding People

Outstanding isn't something a person has, it is something a person does.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
How This Woman's Remarkable Life Helped Her Demystify Business for Underserved Entrepreneurs
Perseverance

How This Woman's Remarkable Life Helped Her Demystify Business for Underserved Entrepreneurs

Alfa Demmellash survived a brutal dictatorship in Ethiopia, was abducted by her father, came to the U.S. without knowing a lick of English and attended Harvard. Now, she wants to help others.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
7 Sales Skills Learned Stalking and Photographing Wildlife
Sales

7 Sales Skills Learned Stalking and Photographing Wildlife

To get pictures of majestic wild animals requires going where they are and thinking the way they think.
Scot Ferraro | 6 min read
How to Reach Your Full Potential
Confidence

How to Reach Your Full Potential

Learn the secrets to success from 'Sport Science' host John Brenkus.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
The Urban Legends of Marketing, Sales and Business Growth
Marketing Strategies

The Urban Legends of Marketing, Sales and Business Growth

Simple in theory, growing your business can be difficult in practice. Here's the reality of marketing and advice on how to get the most out of every campaign you launch.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
Why So Many Entrepreneurs Let Their Dreams Die
Perseverance

Why So Many Entrepreneurs Let Their Dreams Die

Don't give up: The world needs you!
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
Maria Sharapova on What It Takes to Be a World Champion
Athletes

Maria Sharapova on What It Takes to Be a World Champion

She is an unstoppable champion and ready for her comeback.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
8 Ways to Elevate Your Game to the Next Level
Success

8 Ways to Elevate Your Game to the Next Level

Your entrepreneurial journey won't be such a grind if you learn to take joy in your growth along the way.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
