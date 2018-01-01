Policies & Procedures

This Company Offers 'Paw-ternity' Leave to Employees
Perks

This Company Offers 'Paw-ternity' Leave to Employees

Employees at BrewDog can enjoy a week of paid leave after getting a new dog.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs Can Save Their Startups When They Stop Micromanaging
Leadership

Entrepreneurs Can Save Their Startups When They Stop Micromanaging

Micromanagement can be bad for business. Here are five tips to help you let go.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Document Your Processes Before They Walk Out the Door
document management

Document Your Processes Before They Walk Out the Door

Documenting your business processes as you go is mission critical from day one.
George Deeb | 5 min read
Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice
Project Grow

Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice

We asked our Twitter followers: What business conundrums are you facing? Then we sent them to the author of The 4-Hour Workweek.
Adam Bornstein & Jordan Bornstein | 4 min read
Google Set to Ban Payday Lender Ads
Online Advertising

Google Set to Ban Payday Lender Ads

Starting July 13, the company will no longer allow ads for loans where repayment is due within 60 days of the date of issue. In the U.S., it is also banning ads for loans with an APR of 36 percent or higher.
Emily Balan | 2 min read
PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects
PayPal

PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects

Believe it or not, that's a good thing for crowdfunding.
David Z. Morris | 2 min read
With Data Theft By Employees on the Rise, Don't Look at Cybersecurity as a Mission Impossible
Cybersecurity

With Data Theft By Employees on the Rise, Don't Look at Cybersecurity as a Mission Impossible

One of the biggest and most surprising reasons for data breaches are your own employees. Here are five internal checks you need to have in place.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
parental leave

Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave

The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Reddit Lays Out New Harassment Policies
Reddit

Reddit Lays Out New Harassment Policies

Freshly reappointed CEO Steve Huffman took to AMA to answer users' questions.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Employees Feel the Love When Companies Embrace BYOD
BYOD

Employees Feel the Love When Companies Embrace BYOD

Policies that encourage employees to use personal devices for work improve productivity and employee satisfaction.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
