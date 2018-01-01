Policies & Procedures
Cynthia Nixon's Thermostat Request Is One Many Working Women Can Relate to
The New York gubernatorial candidate's team asked that the room for tonight's debate against sitting governor Andrew Cuomo be set at 76 degrees.
More From This Topic
Perks
This Company Offers 'Paw-ternity' Leave to Employees
Employees at BrewDog can enjoy a week of paid leave after getting a new dog.
Leadership
Entrepreneurs Can Save Their Startups When They Stop Micromanaging
Micromanagement can be bad for business. Here are five tips to help you let go.
document management
Document Your Processes Before They Walk Out the Door
Documenting your business processes as you go is mission critical from day one.
Project Grow
Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice
We asked our Twitter followers: What business conundrums are you facing? Then we sent them to the author of The 4-Hour Workweek.
Online Advertising
Google Set to Ban Payday Lender Ads
Starting July 13, the company will no longer allow ads for loans where repayment is due within 60 days of the date of issue. In the U.S., it is also banning ads for loans with an APR of 36 percent or higher.
PayPal
PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects
Believe it or not, that's a good thing for crowdfunding.
Cybersecurity
With Data Theft By Employees on the Rise, Don't Look at Cybersecurity as a Mission Impossible
One of the biggest and most surprising reasons for data breaches are your own employees. Here are five internal checks you need to have in place.
parental leave
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Reddit Lays Out New Harassment Policies
Freshly reappointed CEO Steve Huffman took to AMA to answer users' questions.
BYOD
Employees Feel the Love When Companies Embrace BYOD
Policies that encourage employees to use personal devices for work improve productivity and employee satisfaction.