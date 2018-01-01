Predictive Analytics

How Successful Entrepreneurs Predict the Future
How Successful Entrepreneurs Predict the Future

Foresight is more about knowing what hasn't happened yet then predicting what will happen next.
Dan Blacharski | 6 min read
How to Use Predictive Analytics to Ride the 'Home-Surfing' Wave
Real Estate

How to Use Predictive Analytics to Ride the 'Home-Surfing' Wave

In the past, property information covered numbers of bedrooms and baths. Today, real estate data is very, very different.
Stefan Swanepoel | 5 min read
Are We Facing the 'Most Cataclysmic' Decade in History?
The Future of Work

Are We Facing the 'Most Cataclysmic' Decade in History?

Will the changes coming from biogenetic engineering, cloning, connectivity and social media make entrepreneurs change their thinking?
Dixie Gillaspie | 6 min read
The Google Tool That Helps You Make Better HR Decisions
Human Resources

The Google Tool That Helps You Make Better HR Decisions

The search giant's re:Work resources provides articles, case studies and tips from experts in various industries on using analytics to improve hiring and promotion.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
3 Steps to a More 'Predictable' Organization
forecasting

3 Steps to a More 'Predictable' Organization

Leaders should extend forecasting beyond the sales team to stay one step ahead.
Joel Trammell | 3 min read
Sales Forecasting -- by Reps, at Least -- Is Dead
Sales Forecast

Sales Forecasting -- by Reps, at Least -- Is Dead

Predictive analytics technology, on the other hand, is alive and kicking.
Justin Shriber | 5 min read
Big Data Has the Potential to Transform Health Care
Big Data

Big Data Has the Potential to Transform Health Care

If the vast amount of health data collected by every source from insurance records to exercise apps is pooled, analytics can help create a much healthier society.
Stefan Groschupf | 4 min read
4 Steps to Knowing What Your Customers Want Better Than They Do
Big Data

4 Steps to Knowing What Your Customers Want Better Than They Do

Analyzing customer data is just more proof of what we've always known. Actions really do speak louder than words
Joseph Pigato | 4 min read
